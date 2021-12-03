My wife has abandoned our marital bed

By  Evelyn C Kharono Lufafa

What you need to know:

She no longer sleeps in our bed but in the sitting room, she does not like to get intimate yet when we do, I find myself on treatment for STIs

Dear Heart2Heart, my wife and I have been together for some time now and we have a child together. However, of late, her behaviour has changed. She no longer sleeps in our bed but in the sitting room, she does not like to get intimate yet when we do, I find myself on treatment for STIs. Mind you, even through all this, I have never been tempted to cheat on her. I love my wife but I do not think she is faithful or in this marriage for the long-term. What should I do? Anonymous

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.