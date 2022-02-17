My wife is lazy, untidy

By  Evelyn C Kharono Lufafa

What you need to know:

We have been married close to a year now. I love my wife very much but I have come to realise that she is messy and disorganised. She is the kind of person that will leave unwashed dishes in the sink for days. If I do not wash them, she will not. The same thing applies to our dirty clothes. In most cases, I have to spend so much time at the weekend cleaning up and as I do this, she will just sleep. If she is this messy when it is just the two of us, what will happen when we finally have children? I need advice on how to help my wife see the need to start cleaning up after herself.

