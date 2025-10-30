My wife talks to a spirit she says protects us

I have been married for three years, and recently, my wife has developed a habit that is starting to unsettle me. Every night, she lights a candle and speaks softly to what she refers to as her “protector spirit.” She claims it has guided her since childhood and shields us from harm. At first, I thought it was just her way of praying, but it has grown increasingly strange. Sometimes she laughs, whispers, or even cries during these “conversations.” When I ask her about it, she insists that I should not interrupt; that I might “offend the spirit.” There are nights when she even asks me to sleep on the couch so the spirit can “rest peacefully.” I love my wife deeply, but this behaviour is starting to frighten me. I am not sure whether to view it as a sincere spiritual belief or a warning sign. How can I support her without losing my peace of mind or making her feel like she is being attacked?

Dear David,

I understand why this is disturbing your peace; it does not seem like a normal occurrence. When the person you love begins to communicate with something that is not visible, and it does not resemble a typical prayer to God, it can be unsettling.

To better understand the situation, it is important to consider the time before your marriage, specifically during your dating days. Could her family have been involved in any activities related to what she is currently experiencing? You have not provided enough details, but when discussing faith, have you noticed any tendency within the family to appeal to spirits? This is relevant because she claims to have had a protector since childhood. This insight could help you determine whether her actions are an individual choice or if they are rooted in her family's traditions and values.

One important factor to consider is how her behaviour aligns with your own values, both moral and religious. Are you comfortable with the idea of being "protected" by her spirit? What if this is just the beginning, and embracing this might lead to situations that you find difficult to tolerate? Additionally, consider the potential impact on your children, if you have any.



If her behaviour does have a spiritual aspect, relying solely on psychological approaches may not provide enough guidance for addressing this matter. It may be necessary for you to seek spiritual advice from your religious leader or another suitable person, especially if your wife's conduct could have significant consequences.



However, could it be that your wife is seeking special attention from you? If that is the case, she has certainly succeeded in capturing it. You have not provided much context, but it is possible there are issues between the two of you that have not received the necessary attention. This might be the case, especially if you can confirm that there is no connection in her family history to speaking with “spirits.” You may need to explore the possibility that something has been neglected, and she is trying her best to get your attention. If this is true, you should take action to address the underlying issues so that her conversations with spirits cease.

Another possibility, aside from the two mentioned above, is that your wife may be experiencing a mental health condition that manifests as hallucinations. Hallucinations involve seeing, feeling, hearing, or even smelling things that are not actually there. This might lead someone to speak to a non-existent person, believing they are having a conversation.

Such symptoms can be indicative of conditions such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. However, these symptoms typically do not appear suddenly; you may have noticed inconsistencies in her behaviour over time.

If it turns out that your wife might have a mental health disorder, professional help would be necessary.

Before taking any steps to address this situation, it could be beneficial to gather some background information from your wife's friends and possibly her family.



Understanding the context of her behaviour will help you decide on the appropriate approach to take based on your findings. Throughout this process, it is essential to continue loving her and remain committed to addressing whatever is at the root of her behaviour.

Pray for deliverance

Victorious Judy. Make secret prayers and separate that spirit from your wife. Some battles are not physical but spiritual. Go on your knees, pray for deliverance, and ask God to break every ungodly tie that binds her. Remember, not every spirit in a marriage comes from love; some come to destroy.

This is a warning sign

Shalot Shaz Kirungi. These things of empewo (evil spirits) are prevalent among some tribes. When you see such signs, do not ignore them. It is either witchcraft or a serious mental condition. Whichever it is, take it seriously because it is a clear warning sign.

Seek professional help

Jacob Obalin. Seek help from Butabika National Referral Hospital before things get worse. What you are describing could be a mental health issue, not witchcraft. Many people struggle silently until it is too late. A medical evaluation and counselling could help you understand what is really happening. Do not delay; early intervention could save your marriage and her life.

Pray together

Donavan Alecs Nyakojo. Do you know you might have married a ghost? Sometimes spirits take on human form and live among us. If that is the case, your children could face spiritual attacks or misfortune. Protect yourself through prayer, fasting, and seeking divine discernment before it is too late.

For better, for worse

Nachie Urshie Mpanga. What are you running from, really? Marriage is not just for the good days; it is also about standing firm when strange things happen. Maybe she needs love, help, or healing, not abandonment. Face it with courage and find out the truth before you decide to walk away.

Leave before its too late

Phoebe Miriam. David, your wife is a Satanist. Leave before her darkness consumes you. The signs are clear; her actions and words reveal who she truly serves. Run for the hills while you still can and start a new chapter free from that evil bond.

This could be stress

Ronald Kato. Calm down. Not everything strange is witchcraft. Sometimes women go through stress or postpartum depression and start acting differently. Sit her down, talk to her with love, and if possible, take her for counselling. You might be fighting emotions, not demons. Pray, but also think wisely.