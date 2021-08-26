No longer physically attracted to your partner?

So, in the early days of your romantic relationship, you and your partner are somehow magnetically drawn to each other. You laugh at their not-so-funny jokes and cannot keep your hands off each other. You also enjoy showering together. Then, all of a sudden, those feelings are gone.

While sex is a priority for most, the older we get, the less it becomes the focal point of our romantic relationships. Economies are crashing and burning, we are trying to get a hold of our mental health, trying to thrive and survive as a generation so it’s only natural that sex is relegated to the smaller priorities of our generation.

However, what is the way forward (when outside all of these other priorities and distractions) you are not physically attracted to your partner, where everything works but your desire for physical intimacy with this one person.

We never explore the course of action when everything works but the attraction, this is not to say that the other person would be unattractive, but we all have different tastes and preferences and everything else about a person but their physical appearance could make the cut for us, which can be quite problematic.

The process of this could also be gradual, your judgment could be clouded by great personality, or someone having their goals in order or an array of other reasons as to why you are attracted to this person and not focus on the physical aspect of your relationship until much later when you are settled into it.

The urge for intimacy

Other times it could settle in much earlier, it may not register immediately how unattracted you are to a person physically and you may still want to explore long-term commitment that you might dress it in terms of abstinence, wanting to get to know each other first before getting intimate; all these excuses you might make to avoid intimacy unaware of the fact that subconsciously you might be pushing intimacy away.

If this occurs months, maybe years into your relationship then perhaps some deeper digging into where a shift happened needs to happen.

Lack of attraction is a loaded dynamic; It is a lot more complex than attraction to your partner’s physical appearance. It holds deep significance. There’s been a palpable shift in your relationship, and this is the outcome.

For some, a lack of attraction can be a temporary phase. But for others, it may mean your heart is not in the relationship anymore. Either way, it’s time to re-evaluate what is next for you and your partner.

It may be easier to hide your head in the sand than confront this feeling, but accepting it as truth is a necessary and likely long-overdue step.

Acknowledging a lack of attraction to your partner is a defining moment in a relationship, you did not get here by accident.

Whether you have been aware of it or not, a constant erosion of your emotions has brought you to this point.

It’s important to be honest about your lack of attraction to your partner if you want to work through it together. (It will also help unburden you of the secret.)

Honest communication can assist you in avoiding any possible resentments either of self or of your part forever?

Therapist talks.

In long-term relationships, it’s not uncommon for attraction amongst partners to dissipate,” Nazanin Moali, a Los Angeles-based sex therapist and host of the podcast “Sexology,” told HuffPost. “We take for granted that just because we were attracted to our partner once, the same attraction will stay forever without effort.”



