Dear Diary,

Years ago, when I was young and impressionable, I dated a man who could have won gold in the Blame Olympics. If he lied, it was because I “asked too many questions.”

If he cheated, it was because I “was too independent to make him feel needed.” If he forgot my birthday, it was because I glorified imported mzungu nonsense.” Victimhood was his full-time job. That is the thing; no man plays victim better than one who caused damage.

The same men who light the match will stand in the ashes acting like innocent bystanders. When you talk back, you are disturbing their peace. When you stay quiet, you are boring them into affairs. He will break your trust and claim you drain his energy. Meanwhile, he is bleeding you dry with his loops of bad behaviour.

Men have mastered victim gymnastics in relationships. The one who ghosted you for weeks suddenly reappears with a tragic story about how he was “just going through so much.” The one who flirts with every breathing organism will accuse you of being “too sensitive.” Men do not just flip the script, they rewrite the whole damn play. Somehow, they emerge as victims of their own bad decisions. He lies? It is “just that he did not want to lose you.”

He disappears for months without a word, but when you move on, you are the cold-hearted villain who “never gave him a chance.”

Sir, you had three months, a phone, and WhatsApp data. That is all the chances you had.

And the excuses? Oh, they are creative. He “forgot to text back” because pirates stole his charger. He “accidentally kissed her” because he tripped and fell onto her lips. He “only flirted” because she reminded him of his late grandmother. LOL.

So, welcome to the Victim Olympics, where men compete for medals in turning their mess into your guilt: Bronze Medal – Ghosting Gymnastics: Vanishes for weeks then lands a perfect 10 with, “I have just been busy with stuff.” Silver Medal – Crocodile Tears Sprint: Gets caught cheating and somehow cries harder than you. Bonus points for snot bubbles.

Gold Medal – Gaslight Marathon: Blames you for his lies, cheating, and emotional constipation. “If you had not nagged me, I would not have…” Sir, collect your medal and exit.

The most dangerous thing about these men is their ability to spin the narrative. The tears, the “I’ve changed,” the endless tales of childhood trauma that somehow excuse adult nonsense. Do not get me wrong, healing is real, therapy is important, and we all carry wounds and baggage. But weaponising pain to justify pain you inflicted? That is emotional terrorism. Suddenly, we are second-guessing ourselves: Was I too harsh?

Did I overreact? No, baddie, you reacted to the hand you were dealt. This is manipulation dressed up as vulnerability. And society rewards it. The “good man who made a mistake” gets more sympathy than the woman who endured the mistake. We are told to “forgive him, he is trying.” But when women decide we have had enough and walk away, we are bitter, unforgiving, and cold.

The math does not math. At some point, you have to protect your peace and refuse to play supporting actress in his drama. Let him star as the misunderstood lead in a play no one bought tickets for. Meanwhile, you will be out here sipping whisky neat, and watching Criminal Minds starring serial killer women who wear men’s nuts as jewellery.

Baddie Rule of the Week:

Never feel guilty for walking away. His crocodile tears do not erase his crocodile habits.

Mini Manifesto:

We do not heal men by setting ourselves on fire.

We don’t take blame for wounds we didn’t inflict.

We do not play co-star in a man’s tragedy, we headline!

XoXo

—TheKat