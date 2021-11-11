One man’s ex is another man’s bride

The adage, “one man’s meat is another man’s poison” never gets old. Sometimes it sounds like a joke or a consolation to someone who is heartbroken but when reality sets in, you realise that every bride is someone’s ex.



Okay, maybe not all but majority of us have been dumped before and we thought that love had slapped us in the face and therefore, we would never find someone else to appreciate us. But that is just the devil’s whisper.

It does not matter why he left you. He might have even sworn that no man will ever love you but who is he to dictate your future? Not everyone will see the potential in you and that is okay. The right person will appreciate you regardless of your flaws.

Some exes are good at tormenting you even when he has dumped you for a younger and more attractive person. He wants to break your confidence so that you will never feel beautiful again. He might call you names and spell out all your shortcomings. His point is to break you so hard that you see other potential suitors as enemies as well.

This is mainly the force that keeps us broken and bitter towards love and anyone who promises it but once you overcome that barrier, you are a free bird. And free birds fly so high and breathe fresh air.

When you break free from the chains of your ex, you will realise that there are millions of other human beings and surely one of them will appreciate you.

Your ex can move on as fast as he wants. It is never a race of who marries first, but finding true love and living happily ever after is the ultimate goal.

Stop crying over spilled milk. Life never promised you only happy moments, count your losses and move on.