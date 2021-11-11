One man’s ex is another man’s bride

Christine Nakalungi

Christine Nakalungi

The adage, “one man’s meat is another man’s poison” never gets old. Sometimes it sounds like a joke or a consolation to someone who is heartbroken but when reality sets in, you realise that every bride is someone’s ex.
 
Okay, maybe not all but majority of us have been dumped before and we thought that love had slapped us in the face and therefore, we would never find someone else to appreciate us. But that is just the devil’s whisper.

