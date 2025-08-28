Our love defied doubt and triumphed

Eva and David Mudangha, a young couple brought together by a mutual friend at a music concert, share their heartfelt journey of love and faith in an engaging conversation. Eva and David, now happily married, first met years ago at a music concert at Calvary Temple Namakwekwe in Mbale City. A mutual friend introduced them, and David recalls that the moment their eyes met, he felt a connection. Too shy to ask Eva for her number directly, he instead requested it from their mutual friend.

“He gave me her number. I initiated communication, but it took months to convince her to accept my love,” David shares. Distance posed a challenge for the couple, as Eva lived in Kampala while David was based in Mbale. This situation made it difficult for Eva to trust David's intentions, but through persistent communication and heartfelt prayers, he eventually won her heart. During their courtship, most of their conversations occurred over phone calls and WhatsApp. David was particularly drawn to Eva’s devotion to God and her beauty.

“She is a servant of God. Her ministry in singing, dancing, intercession, translating, and preaching deeply inspired me,” he says. In turn, Eva was moved by David’s passion for God and his caring nature, even during times of misunderstanding. “He is a presentable man with a beautiful voice,” she adds. Both David, a radio producer with a background in Mass Communication, and Eva, a social worker, envisioned a strong financial and emotional foundation for their future together.

Courtship

The couple dated for two years before officially committing to each other. They held their traditional ceremony on July 20, 2023, and their wedding on August 9, this year. Despite being in a long-distance relationship, they maintained their bond through frequent communication and occasional visits. Whenever Eva was in Mbale, they enjoyed outings to several places. As devout Christians, they shared meals, drinks, whether soda or water, and attended live band performances together. “During our courtship, David introduced me to his family, including his parents and grandmother, among others. We prayed together, both over the phone and in person,” Eva recalls. Though misunderstandings occasionally arose, they always found a way to reconcile.

Proposal

David proposed privately, without a party, just the two of them. “When she agreed to marry me, she asked when I would come to see her parents. That is when we began planning the visit,” David says.

Wedding preparations

After the pre-visit, the couple set dates for both the introduction and the wedding. Despite facing financial constraints and disappointment from some friends, they remained determined. “We believed and prayed for provision, and God came through for us. Although some mocked our efforts, our determination made us victors,” they stated. The pre-visit took place on February 11, the introduction on August 2, and the wedding on August 9. “All events were successful and memorable. Without the help of an event planner, we organised everything ourselves with assistance from our committee, our savings, and support from family and friends,” David proudly shared.

Marriage counselling

David learnt that patience, honesty, and faithfulness are the pillars of a strong marriage. He says: "Where there is no patience, faithfulness, and honesty, there’s no marriage." Eva adds that they were taught to honour each other and manage their finances wisely as a couple.

Challenges

The couple faced opposition from some individuals and struggled with limited funds, as many did not fulfil their pledges, which caused significant stress during the planning process. "There was a lot of discouragement and pressure, but by God’s grace, we overcame," they reflect.

Memorable moments

Eva’s favourite moment was the love and care she received from her parents during the introduction ceremony, being bathed, carried, advised, and prepared for marriage. The presence of Pastor Herbert Twina made the day even more special for her. Being the first in her family to get married was a crowning achievement.

David cherished walking the red carpet and being treated with honour. “Feeding each other cake and dancing together was a dream come true,” he said.

Advice

David encourages young men to be patient and to trust God in their search for a life partner. “God has good plans for everyone. Trust Him, and all will be well,” he advises. Eva advises women to be prayerful, save money, and support their partners in every way possible. “Be faithful, honour your man, and never compare him to others—see him as the best,” she emphasises.

Honeymoon

The couple enjoyed a beautiful honeymoon in Kitale, Kenya.



