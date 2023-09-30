Our love started from a Facebook chat

Tevin Matovu, 34, a businessman and Sharon Nabitosi,26, a medical student had been friends on Facebook since 2015. They were not so close to each other until October 2016 when Tevin posted his video song on his account.

Sharon says she asked Tevin to share the video to her WhatsApp.

“After sharing the video, we started chatting as brother and sister, the terms usually used in church, but these terms did not last,” Sharon says.

Getting close

On July 3, 2017, Sharon had quit her job and was planning to shift somewhere and that is the day he called her several times demanding to meet him. That was their first date.

“I was 20 years old and I fell in love with Tevin because he had shown all the qualities of a serious spouse, and he was ready to visit my parents. And indeed, he was a devout Christian,” Sharon says.

Tevin says he fell in love with Sharon at first sight.

“She was good company to me, and I could not wait to spend the rest of my life with her,” he says.

Sharon seemed a well-groomed girl who was ready to stand by me because she reasoned maturely and understanding.

“She was not high maintenance; a woman of all seasons and her messages always charmed me. Her voice was always smooth and it relaxed me after a long day. Sharon motivated me and could always invite me for overnight services at her church, which I could not attend due to my responsibilities elsewhere,” Tevin recounts.

Introduction

On what the proposal was like, Sharon wondered what the meaning of a proposal was.

“Tevin only told me they wanted to kukyala,” recalls.

On October 14, 2017, my boyfriend then came home for an introduction. I was the happiest, being one of the youngest girls and the first introduction at home. I was very excited due to my love for Tevin.

Marriage

On January 25, 2018, the couple chose to go for a mass wedding at Miracle Centre Rubaga due to our financial status. Tevin was 28.

“Our wedding expenditure did not go beyond Shs250,000 because the church organised everything except what we spent on our dressing; the gown and the suit," they say.

She hired a Cinderella gown for whose cleaning they paid only Shs50,000. The couple was asked to invite seven guests from each family. This did not go well with some of their relatives.

“The most important thing that day was that our parents who turned up for our wedding. We were very excited that they accepted our marriage,” she says.

Tevin, however, was afraid of losing his wife because none of the girls in her age bracket could accept the idea of a mass wedding.

Businessman Tevin Matovu and his wife Sharon Nabitosi pose for a photo in the past. PHOTO/COURTESY

The couple enjoyed their wedding day. Sharon was excited after the vows and she could not wait to be called Mrs Matovu.

Tevin was excited that Sharon accepted to be his wife and said, “I do”.

“I could not imagine how life would be if she rejected me, getting her was a dream come true. Our first dance and her charming smile gave me the very best moment on that day,” he says.

Lessons learnt

We were taught love according to Jesus Christ who loved us unconditionally, that we should bear the same fruit for the life partner according to 1Corinthians 7:2-5.

He learnt that only God helps one find a suitable rib. Women are priceless gifts from God.

“I learnt to apologise and to forgive because no one is perfect. Also, marriage is based on trust and love and it is my role as a man to guide and protect my woman.”

The bible scriptures of Ephesians 5:25 says, “Husbands, love your wives exactly as Christ did for the church, a love marked by giving and not getting, this is what I have done since I married my wife.

The lows

Sharon says that she received too much criticism from her friends, relatives and some of her church mates on why a mass wedding at her age, but she said nothing could stop her.

Advice

The couple advises those planning to wed not to worry about a luxury wedding if they cannot afford it. If there is money, let them make it to the best because it is once in a lifetime.

“I do not recommend anyone to get a loan from the bank just to make a luxurious wedding because marriage is not about luxury but it is about the two partners,” Sharon advises.

What would you do better?

Sharon says given a chance to wed again, she would make sure her wedding is the most luxurious “by hiring the best photographers and decorators since we were financially constrained”.

Tevin says, “I would want a magnificent wedding in a space handled by the topmost event management in the country since I now have a job.”

Titbits