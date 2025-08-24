Padded hips, fake pregnancies and artificial breasts: Inside Kampala's fake beauty bonanza

In the stalls of Kampala’s hidden markets and the corners of private WhatsApp groups, a curious trade is quietly booming.

Silicone pregnancy bumps. Padded hips. Artificial breasts. They arrive wrapped in black polythene, passed hand-to-hand with the discretion of contraband, yet their purpose is anything but hidden: to reshape the body, rewrite a life story, or play a role that reality has refused to grant.

Vendors talk of “mothers-to-be” who never visit antenatal clinics, and beauty enthusiasts who want curves that nature skipped.

Social media feeds drip with “perfect” hourglass silhouettes, while offline, silicone and padding fill in the blanks. For some women, it’s a tool of confidence. For others, it’s a calculated deception—a nine-month performance that ends without a newborn.

In Uganda, as in several African societies, motherhood is more than a personal milestone. It’s a badge of respectability. A woman without a child is often seen as incomplete. For some, faking a pregnancy becomes a way to buy time: to keep a marriage intact, silence gossip, or satisfy in-laws’ expectations.

Others are drawn in by the globalised beauty gospel—an hourglass figure, the perfect hip-to-waist ratio, and curves that sell both in selfies and in real life. Beauty salons in Kampala and other towns like Mbale, Jinja, Soroti, Gulu, and Tororo, among others, quietly offer “full body enhancement packages”—padded hips, silicone breasts, and waist trainers—sometimes with payment plans.

Deeply disturbing

Dr Grace Mugisha, a gynaecologist, noted that while some women fake pregnancies to extort money from their husbands or boyfriends, the deeper concern lies in understanding why one would go to such extremes.

“This pressure often comes from multiple sources, including a husband, in-laws, and even her own relatives,” she explained. For every woman pulled into the market, there is someone pushed away—a partner, friend, or family member who feels betrayed.

Mr John Wasanya, a boda boda rider from Mbale Town, still remembers the day his girlfriend’s pregnancy “vanished”.

“She said she miscarried,” Mr Wasanya said, his voice low.

He added: “Later, her cousin told me she was never pregnant after spending a lot of money on her. I left her that day.” Psychologists warn that repeated reliance on fake body parts can erode self-esteem and deepen feelings of inadequacy. Yet vendors say business is booming.

A Kampala-based seller, who requested anonymity, said she sells “at least 20 bumps a week,” with demand doubling in December and January—peak wedding and family gathering season. “We also export to Kenya and Rwanda,” she adds, swiping through her phone’s gallery of available products. “Prices range from Shs80,000 for a small bump to Shs300,000 for realistic medical-grade silicone.”

Brush with the law

In January 2010, two women were arrested for faking pregnancies and lying to their husbands that they lost their babies. One suspect had to go to the extreme of purchasing a six-month-old foetus at Shs230,000 from a nurse at a clinic in Mulago, a Kampala suburb, just to deceive her husband that she was fertile but had a miscarriage.

She, on the other hand, successfully faked pregnancy to the time of delivery, during which she claimed she had lost her set of twins.

The woman later presented a set of dolls in a coffin for burial and almost lost her life to the angry villagers who had come to attend the burial. Both women were sentenced to 12 months in jail or a fine of Shs300,000.

“Some women fake pregnancies or enhance their hips due to social pressures or financial motives. For instance, a woman who has lost a pregnancy might try to extort money from her husband by faking a pregnancy,” Dr Umar Musinguzi, a skin specialist at Aima Dermatology and Aesthetics Centre in Ntinda, a Kampala suburb, said.

Dr Edward Ogwang, a dermatologist at The Skin Specialist Clinic in Kampala, has warned about the health risks of skin and body enhancement practices, particularly skin lightening creams and surgical procedures used to enlarge breasts or hips.

He noted that several commercially available creams such as locally mixed “Starlight” creams, have serious side effects, including visible blood vessels, rashes, and pimples.

A woman applies a skin lightening cream on her body. The global market value for bleaching treatments is projected to jump from an estimated $10 billion in 2021 to $16 billion in 2030. PHOTO/FILE

Another chemical commonly used, indolequinone, can cause permanent skin darkening and disfigurement. Some creams also contain mercury, which may lead to kidney problems if used over a long period.

Gaining traction

An investigative scan of online listings shows at least 15 active Ugandan Facebook and WhatsApp sellers marketing fake bumps, padded hips, and silicone breasts. Some openly offer “countrywide delivery” and use coded language like “event wear” or “stage prop” to avoid detection.

The fake bumps have been especially popular due to increasing cases of childless relationships. One major driver is infertility, often linked to untreated sexually transmitted infections, complications from unsafe abortions, or conditions like fibroids.

According to the Uganda Demographic and Health Survey (UDHS) 2022, an estimated 11 percent of married women aged 15–49 experience primary or secondary infertility.

“Some women fear the stigma of being childless more than anything,” said Dr Mugisha, adding: “The fake bump becomes a psychological shield, but it also delays proper medical help.”

Uganda has seen periodic cases of newborn theft from hospitals and communities. Some law enforcement officials quietly acknowledge that fake bumps have, in certain cases, been part of the deception.

“The bump gets the attention,” said a police officer who handles Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases at a police station in Kampala.

The police officer added:“When the nine months are ‘over,’ the woman is expected to produce a baby. That is when theft of a child can happen.”

According to the latest Uganda Police Annual Crime Report, 252 cases of child stealing were recorded across the country.

The report shows a fluctuating trend in recent years, with 232 cases reported in 2023; 245 in 2022; 213 in 2021; 222 in 2020; and 236 in 2019. However, the report does not explicitly link them to fake pregnancies.

Police say such connections are difficult to prove, unless caught in the act.

Fake it till you make it

While moral debates swirl, the trade keeps growing—fuelled by beauty ideals, cultural pressures, and the convenience of online marketplaces.

On several social media platforms, influencers flaunt impossibly tiny waists and dramatic hips, rarely disclosing which curves are bought. But the silicone bump is more than a prop—it’s a mirror reflecting the tangled web of desire, deception, and survival in a society that measures women by their ability to give birth and look beautiful while doing it.

“It’s not just women in Uganda who fake pregnancy,” said Ms Aisha Akullo, a retired nurse.

She added: “I once lived in the United States, and during the holidays, I saw a product being advertised called ‘Santa’s Little Stocking Stuffer’ that shocked me. It was a fake pregnancy test. Imagine—using something like that just to convince someone you’re pregnant! To me, that goes beyond all rules and would probably keep a person from sleeping peacefully.”

Ms Akullo explained that some women resort to such actions because they are unable to conceive.

“It is a shame when a woman who is infertile is made to feel as though she is the problem whenever a marriage or relationship fails to produce children. I do not blame the women at all for doing this, and I believe they should never be punished—whether through fines or imprisonment. Our societal values have shaped and nurtured this behaviour, yet instead of trying to understand their situation, these women are often portrayed as evil. I empathise with them deeply, though I also recognise the dilemma it presents,” she said.

Mr Emma Wandukwa, an elder in Bulambuli District, said the main problem lies in how society shifts the blame onto women when a couple fails to have children.

“When people get married, they see having children as a priority to seal the marriage. But when a couple cannot get a child, why is it automatically the woman’s fault? Why must women go to such outrageous lengths and suffer emotionally and mentally when childbearing fails? It could just as easily be the man who is sterile, yet this is rarely acknowledged in our society,” he said.

The elder added: “That is why some women end up breaking the law by stealing children and faking pregnancy. The shame is always placed on women, not men. In fact, in many cases, if a man stands up and accepts that his wife cannot bear children, society treats it as acceptable. But when the women are blamed and struggle with it, they are seen as evil.”