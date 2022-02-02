Rebound relationships: How to make yours work

While instinct may drive you, you should never forget to use good judgment and take precautions not to make desperate or detrimental choices PHOTO/www.gettyimages.com

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

Regardless of how much you want to escape the pain of a bad break-up, it is better to treat your new partner as you would want to be treated.

After a breakup, the temptation to soothe your pain by getting into another relationship immediately is tremendous. Generally, this is not advisable. Rebound relationships are seen as selfish, one-sided, and short-term.

