Roles, responsibilities in your relationship

Communication will be at the centre of how you share responsibilities in your relationship. PHOTO/shutterstock

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

It is important not to assume that your partner can read your mind and see when you are overwhelmed and stressed. It may seem obvious to you, but not necessarily to everyone else. So, be clear about both when you need help and what you need help with.

The days when roles and responsibilities in relationships and marriages were defined based on gender are long gone. Today, couples have the freedom to allocate each other roles and responsibilities based on their strengths and abilities.

