Romantic relocations: The need to move for love

By Bradford Kamuntu More by this Author

The thought of moving country is always quite bittersweet, dependent on the terms and reasons you have chosen to move. When it is for an exciting job opportunity or advancement in your career in a vibrant new environment you are filled with excitement for the life that will be, the experiences you will partake in and just getting to explore another side of life different from that which you are accustomed.

However, on the other side of this joy and excitement sits another feeling one of anxiety over leaving your daily routines, one of sadness and sorrow over leaving your loved ones (friends/family) and a slew of other mixed feelings and emotions that might sometimes make one question their decision to move.

It is in light of this that I have never understood how people can pack up and move for love (unless you are already married or that love is going to result in a long-term marriage) to uproot and move your entire life, no professional prospects in sight, no plan but simply to be with the man/woman you love. It sounds like too daunting a prospect to me.

My school of thought has always been, if there is not a concrete plan as to how we should be together somewhere we are both professionally fulfilled and in a place we will both enjoy living then that would be the end of the road for me.

Tricky matters of the heart

I personally would never hold anyone back from an opportunity, or for the simple fact that they are unhappy in the city we met and want to go live somewhere they would find more fulfilment .

Advertisement

In my need to understand why people relocate for love I stumbled upon a few things I think people should know before they commit to moving abroad for love.

Matters of the heart are tricky and sensitive, and no one can guarantee that the “happily ever after” will happen.

Depending on your goals and lifestyle, the decision to go abroad for love may or may not be right for you.

Of course, emotions can make people somewhat irrational, and they tend to look at things through rose-colored glasses. Everyday life is much more than kisses and hugging, and it requires dealing with tedious but obligatory things, such as paying bills, cooking meals, or washing laundry.

There is not much romance there, you will agree. But, the day-to-day routine consists of various activities that actually make up your life, especially if you share it with “someone special.”

Happiness is a state of one’s mind. Loving someone and expecting that passion will last forever is just unrealistic.

That is why you should know what to expect if you are planning to relocate overseas for romance to avoid exaggerated expectations and eventual disappointment.

Ending in tears

I do not want to be the voice of doom, sometimes moving for love does work in your favour but history has shown us that sometimes moving for love does not end really well.

Your relationship must have purpose, intent and direction before such a huge leap is taken about your life.

We romanticise giving our all to another person, and there is something very old-fashioned about dropping everything and moving half way across the world to be with the one you love.

Almost like a movie, some sort of fairytale but in fantasising we lose all sense of realism and good judgment.

Strive to have independent commitments and interests in your relationships, so that having to live apart even if for only four months does not seem like too daunting a prospect.

Oldfashioned?

We romanticise giving our all to another person, and there is something very old-fashioned about dropping everything and moving half way across the world to be with the one you love.



