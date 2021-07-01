Self-sabotage: When their cute quirks become annoying flaws

Have you ever heard of the term self-sabotage? Simply put it refers to behavioral or thought patterns that hold you back from doing what you want and need to do

Usually, you meet someone new, date for a little while and get to know each other - what makes the other tick and the intricacies about each other’s lives. What we have been led to believe is that after this the next stage is ‘and they lived happily ever after’. But if we are to speak frankly and objectively here, this is not always the case.

This can occur in any aspect of your life and the solutions for fixing it vary depending on what its cause is.

Relationships are no exception to self-sabotage. People start dating things are going well and then boom someone starts to second guess themselves, their partner’s intentions and other reasons as to why they should not work out.

The connection is great, there is chemistry and you have considered entering a more long-term commitment but then the voices in your head start and before you know, you stop replying to their texts right away. You cancel dates.

You avoid talking about taking things to the next level. Your partner expresses frustration, disappointment, or even anger about your behaviour. Not long after, the partner breaks up the relationship.

Does this sound like something that happens to you? If so, you might be self-sabotaging your relationships.

One of the main causes of self-sabotage is trauma - usually childhood trauma.

An event, incident or recurring events that caused one not to trust people that they immediately question the intentions of the other party.

Why they love them, why they want to do things for them and things of that nature.

There is also fear, usually fear of abandonment, fear of someone else in your life leaving you and so you intentionally do what you can to ensure its end.

As the days go by, all of their cute quirks become annoying flaws, and your long conversations turn into short, cold exchanges.

You may even begin to ‘not have time’ to return their calls or texts right away. Soon, you grow further and further apart until your relationship becomes just another acquaintance.

You might shrug it off as something that ‘just did not work out,’ but deep down, you know you pushed them away.

In fact, it’s a pattern of yours. You find someone you connect with, you have fun for a while — but once they seem to want to take things a step further, you do something to sever the connection.

You may be totally aware of this pattern as it’s happening, or the process could play out unconsciously while you wonder what keeps going wrong.

The way out of the relationship self-sabotage loop is to examine what’s really going on.

Notice what you’re thinking when a relationship starts to get rocky. How do those thoughts connect with experiences you’ve had in the past?

Investigate your attachment style and whether there are things you could process so you don’t carry them into future relationships.

Think about your self-esteem level and whether there’s room for improvement. Practice self-compassion as you face fears about being vulnerable with a partner.

Whether it is something that requires seeking professional help or otherwise, sit and think through it and observe the pattern, try to change it and make room for love to grow in your life and for relationships to blossom.

