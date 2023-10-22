She declined his proposals twice but he persisted

The couple first met at Christian Union fellowships at Makerere University as Kenneth Tumusiime was pursuing a Bachelor of Urban Planning and Maris, Tourism.Later, they again met when Kenneth had gone to visit Maris’ roommate.

“I belonged to Kigezi Ankole Anglican Youth Mission (KAAYM), a mission group and fellowship where I was a leader at Makerere University. One day, in late 2001, I went to visit a friend who happened to be Maris’s roommate at a hostel in Makerere-Kikoni.

I found that she had gone away and Maris offered me a glass of juice and fruits. I could not resist her special care, which I had not found with any other young woman,”Kenneth recounts, adding: “From there, I developed feelings to start a relationship. I started praying to God to show me a person I should relate with for a future marriage partner.”

At first, he mistook his feelings for lust and involved his friends to pray for him, he thought it was sin. However, the feelings could not go away even after prayers.

“That is when I made a list of 13 qualities I wanted in a wife,” he adds.

Declining my proposals

He proposed to Maris at first, but all was in vain. He did not retreat until he won her heart.

“Towards end of my course, I went to propose to her with intentions of beginning a serious relationship with her. Unfortunately, she turned down my proposal, telling me she was already engaged, but that was a test of my patience,” he says.

After declining his proposal, Kenneth confesses, “I failed to concentrate for my exams and I got a retake in Professional Ethics, the easiest course unit and this made me miss a Second Upper degree.”

Focus

He advises young people to never entertain relationship issues until they have completed school.

Later in 2004, after two failed proposal attempts, Maris asked to meet Kenneth for a discussion, which in his view, was a sign that they were meant to be.

Their journey

The couple says the journey of their marriage has not been a bed of roses but they have enjoyed it since they got engaged.

“The journey has been enjoyable even amid a few disagreements here and there. Our marriage has been about two imperfect people who chose to live together to help each other to be perfect. We are, therefore, still on the same journey of helping each other into perfection. Also, we have been and are still friends in our marriage because we are enjoying marriage,” Maris says.

Values and principles of love

Kenneth says inclusiveness for Christianity and being born again, plus her outer and inner beauty, including her long natural hair, her care, and her values (not being materialistic) and being principled were irresistible.

On August 13, 2006, the two had a colourful wedding at St James Cathedral Ruharo in Mbarara City.

Kenneth and Maris on their wedding at St James Cathedral Ruharo Mbarara in 2006. PHOTO/COURTESY.

What keeps their love fresh?

They attribute genuine forgiveness, accepting one’s mistakes and saying ‘sorry’ to each other, praying together, fellowshipping together, fulfilling conjugal rights, going out together, going to church together, being business partners, talking to strangers about their marriage status and being free about their finances.

“Also, complimenting each other in all fields, including our academics and work-related issues, among others, is what keeps our love fresh and new,” says Maris.

Patience pays

The couple’s advice to the young marrieds is “to be patient and always pray to God in case of any trouble. Couples should be genuine friends to make their love fresh all the time.”

Kenneth and his wife have three children and on September 3, 2023, they held their 17th anniversary at Holy Spirit Fire Church in Mbarara City.

There, they had their thanksgiving and proceeded with guests to East African Revival Church Ruharo for a tour and had their reception at Ntare School main hall.