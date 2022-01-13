She flirts with every man she meets

I met a woman and we immediately conceived. I went ahead and introduced myself to her family (Kukyaala) and promised to marry her. However, I have recently started noticing behaviours that I am uncomfortable with. She is a compulsive liar and flirts with every man she meets. Recently, she received a phone call from our builder and she spoke to him for more than 15 minutes in my presence. Although we do not speak the same language, I could get the gist of their conversation. When I confronted her about it, she stormed out of the house and to date, I have not received an explanation. Should I call it quits?

