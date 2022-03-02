She left me when I was imprisoned

By  Evelyn C Kharono Lufafa

She moved on to another relationship and even had another child. Now that my sentence is almost ending, she has expressed interest in rekindling our relationship to take care of the children

Eleven years ago, I was convicted and sent to prison. My wife, with whom I have three children left our family home, leaving the children with their grandmother. She moved on to another relationship and even had another child. Now that my sentence is almost ending, she has expressed interest in rekindling our relationship to take care of the children. Should I take her back?

