She made herself unavailable

Derrick Mark Makumbi, a tour consultant, met Zaina Nandawula through a mutual friend. Zaina knew Derrick was single and his past relationships. Even then, his friend knew he was ready to be in a relationship and she introduced him to a friend.

“Maureen, my classmate, asked if I was single and told me about Derrick. That is how our friendship began,” Zaina recounts.

Closer…

At the time, Derrick called Zaina who had been doing her Master’s degree at Makerere University. But she says she focused on her studies and the two kept communicating to each other.

“At the time I talked to Zaina, I was not ready to pursue her. I let some time pass, but I occasionally called her and the goal was to initiate rapport,” he explains, adding that: “It was late 2020 that I felt the urge to pursue her. I had been praying to God and I knew it was time for me to marry her.”

During phone conversations, he noticed her humility.

“It did not matter what time I placed the call, she would answer calmly and respectfully, such a rare trait,” he remembers.

Derrick tried to meet her in vain, saying one day he drove to her area of residence hoping to meet her but he failed.

“Zaina made herself unavailable, I found other ways of meeting her by being persistent on wanting to see her,” he shares.

No matter the difficulty Derrick persevered until the day Zaina gave him audience and dropped her a venue to meet him.

“Finally, we had our first date,” he remembers.

After some time, he made his intentions known.

Derrick proposed in a simple and indirect way in 2022.

“He was not as open and I had to read between the lines in our conversation to know that he was proposing,” she adds.

Preparations

Zaina says they hosted 24 guests for their kukyaala (initial visit ceremony). Derrick came with nine guests while Zaina’s were 15 at her parents’ in Nansana, Wakiso District.

“We got to know each other and had some interactions with family members,” she relates.

Then came the introduction ceremony in November 2022, whose preparations involved inviting 150 guests. She opted for a different location due to the limited outdoor space at her parents’ home but was advised to keep it at home.

“I was told it would be better to squeeze in than have it away from home,” she recalls.

She could not invite all her friends, thus revised her guest list guests for the introduction and apologised after the ceremonies.

Zaina says the service providers did a good job but she was disappointed by the decoration team.

“I spent a lot of money on the décor, but the person I entrusted to do a good job disappointed me,” she explains.

Wedding preparations

The couple says the preparations for the wedding were hectic since the introduction had just happened, but everything fell within schedule.

Zaina says Derrick’s family was in charge of the wedding preparations.

“His family is very organised, and I was shocked when his aunt asked what decor colour theme I wanted for the reception. They went with what I chose,” she remembers.

She also went for cake tasting and chose the preferred flavours.

Derrick says they chose service providers based on their past good record and recommendations from friends.

Entourage

The entourage consisted of three bridesmaids and groomsmen with two flower girls and two page boys. Zaina’s matron was her cousin and Derrick’s best man, a longtime friend.

From premarital counselling, Derrick says he learnt to approach his wife differently and in her love language, while Zaina notes that she learnt to respect her husband.

Best moments

Zaina says her mother walking her down the aisle was her best moment.

“I lost my dad when I was young, so it was an honour that my mother was alive to walk me down the aisle,” she says.

Derrick picks putting the ring on Zaina’s finger and exchanging vows as his favourite moments.

“It was heavenly and I felt the essence of a wedding,” he shares.

The lows

Zaina says they had a pre-wedding shoot since they had to be in time for the reception.

“The church booked us for 1pm, which is a tricky hour meaning, we had had less time to take pictures after service. So, we did not do the traditional photo-shoot after service,” she recalls.

She was fatigued from the introduction ceremony.

Derrick had no disappointments.

The couple enjoyed a week of honeymoon at Latitude Hotel in Makindye Kampala.

Advice

Derrick urges men not to fear marriage but embrace it.

“There is a hesitation that comes with planning to get married, especially financially. Just stick to your budget and set a date,” he says.

Zaina adds that women should talk to God about their future husbands.

“When he comes, keep in prayer and do not undermine him,” she concludes.