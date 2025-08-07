Should I compete with a co-wife, or leave?

I have been married for seven years, and my husband and I are blessed with two children. We are not officially in a polygamous marriage, but recently, I discovered that he married another woman in the village. He claims it is cultural, and that I should “understand” because his late father also had two wives. What hurts most is that he did not even tell me; it was my sister who broke the news after attending the traditional ceremony. Now, he divides his time between the two homes and expects me to accept it. My in-laws support him, and even some friends say I should “stay strong for the children.” But I feel disrespected and betrayed. I do not want to be in a silent competition for his attention. I am torn between protecting my children’s future and safeguarding my peace. What should I do?

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

I hear your pain, your feelings of betrayal, and the deep sense of disrespect you feel from your husband. What you are facing is a significant challenge, and it can deeply impact your emotional well-being and the future of your family. Let us explore this further. While your husband claims cultural reasons and cites his father's practices, it is important to acknowledge that you did not officially agree to live in a polygamous marriage, and you were not involved in the decision. Even though your in-laws and friends may be offering well-intentioned advice, it does not diminish how you feel about the situation. A few things to consider in this case might include: communicating and negotiating with your husband. Have a frank and direct conversation about how you feel and what you expect moving forward.

Explain to him that while polygamy might be cultural, you experience it as a breach of trust and disrespect to your marriage. Let him know that you are not ready to compete for his attention with another woman. You can also propose seeking further support from a marriage counsellor, either individually or as a couple, to help you both navigate these issues in a healthier, more amicable way. This, however, requires your husband to be willing to listen, acknowledge your feelings, and show a readiness to compromise. It may involve setting clear boundaries about how you both want to move forward, even if it means discussing the possibility of redefining your relationship within this new reality.

However, if your husband remains unwilling to address your pain and continues to disregard your feelings, then making an informed decision to leave might be the best option for your mental and emotional health. This would require seeking legal advice regarding separation or divorce, child custody, and financial support. It is an uphill task and a difficult decision, but it could free you from a chronically stressful situation. The other option is to decide to stay, but with clearly set boundaries. This means accepting the reality of his other marriage but refusing to engage in competition for his attention. Instead, you would focus on your well-being and your children.

This also involves establishing boundaries with your husband regarding his time, responsibilities, and how you interact. It means refusing to tolerate disrespectful behaviour or being made to feel as though you are in a contest. You would invest your energy in your children, your personal growth, and in creating a peaceful home environment for yourself, independent of his other relationship. This choice calls for emotional strength and resilience. It means letting go of the expectation of a monogamous relationship and finding peace within a changed dynamic. While it can still come with significant emotional challenges, it is possible to build a fulfilling life even within this new reality.

Whatever path you choose, it is important to seek professional advice, not only from a counsellor but also a lawyer, to understand what each decision implies. Talk to a trusted friend or family member (other than your sister for now, as she was the bearer of the painful news). This is your life and your decision to make. In conclusion, know that there is no one-size-fits-all answer to such a complex situation. Whatever choice you make, let it safeguard your dignity, emotional health, and your children's well-being. Take your time, gather the necessary information, and lean on your support system. You deserve peace, respect, and happiness, whatever form that may take for you.

Reader advice

Think of your children

Phoebe Miriam. Do not be misled. A marriage is a union between two people: a man and his wife. The moment that dynamic changes, especially through polygamy without your consent, it becomes toxic and unsafe for the children. Their peace depends on your happiness and safety. If you are constantly unhappy, tense, or neglected, your children will absorb that energy. They may grow up emotionally unsettled. Remember, children are temporary residents in our homes; they will grow and move on. You will be the one left alone, dealing with the scars of a broken heart. If your husband has moved on emotionally or physically, then so should you.

Patience is key here

Eleanor Ali Nabatanzi. Not everything is worth walking away from. Sometimes, when emotions are high, we make decisions we later regret. Just stay in your marriage and focus on raising your children well. They need both of you, and a stable home can still be maintained even through storms. Patience, endurance, and wisdom are key. Some times situations change. Just keep the bigger picture in mind.

Stay and fight

Harriet Sheryl. You may walk away from your husband only to end up with another man carrying heavier baggage, maybe even worse than what you are trying to escape from. Meanwhile, your children are left behind, suffering emotionally and physically. Sometimes being a stepmother elsewhere while your children are neglected is not a win. Marriage is a battlefield, but the weapons are spiritual, not physical. Pray. Fast. Speak life into your situation. Do not give up too soon.

Consider your wellbeing

Carolyne Andanje. At the end of the day, you have to do what feels right for you. Your husband already did what was best for him, without consulting you or considering how you feel. So, stop sacrificing your peace for someone who is not doing the same for you. If it means walking away to find healing and clarity, do it. Your well-being matters too.

Learn to filter advice

Jacob Obalin. Be careful who you trust and confide in; sometimes, even your sister can feel like a stranger. People close to us may give advice that does not consider our deepest pain or long-term well-being. Learn to filter advice, even from family. At the end of the day, you are the one who has to live with the consequences of your decisions.

Leave immediately

Ivan Mukasa. As long as your husband is still providing and meeting his responsibilities, do not let outside noise break up your home. Sit down, focus on maintaining peace, and live your life. You do not have to compete with anyone, not even the other woman. In the end, the wife who remains calm, wise, and patient often retains her place. Do not throw it all away over emotions.



