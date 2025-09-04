Should I try to win back my ex?

Dear Anonymous,

Like what happened in your case, marriage is one of the most important turning points in life, yet at the same time, arguably one of the most difficult to navigate, particularly at the outset. The difficulties are often complicated by culture and societal norms, and for those of us who live in parts of the world where culture still holds strong, the challenges are amplified. Sadly, cultural insistences stopped you from marrying the man you love; the man who loved you. It is evident that both of you tried your best to get over it. Seeing him engaged must have reawakened old wounds.

You might even be feeling guilt and regret as you realise that it is that other woman now, when it could have been you. If you feel that way, it is perfectly understandable. You then wonder if you truly moved on. It seems, however, that he has moved on, at least enough to start a new relationship after the heartache you both faced.

Would things have been different if you “had fought for him”? Apparently, yes. In many instances, when it comes to marriage today, culture plays a role but is often superseded by law and sometimes by common sense, especially around the question of bride price. The size or amount of bride price can be navigated and ought not to be the reason for defeating the good intentions of two people ready to get married.

Noticeably, it is largely subjective: where some families object, others might compromise for the sake of their daughter, provided the man passes the assessment as responsible and willing to take care of her. It is evident that you two were seriously in love, and it is completely natural that you still have feelings for him. After all, you were just one step away from getting married. However, it seems that “the water has passed under the bridge,” and you need to move on.

Let us explore the option of pursuing your lost love. If you do that, you enter a love triangle with its complications. You would start to “fight” for him with his new fiancée. When you do that, you assume she will walk away and not fight back, but you cannot guarantee that.

Then again, does he still feel the same way about you as he did a year ago, especially considering that you did not side with him but with your parents? Lastly, have things changed with your parents and their bride price expectations? That would still be an existing headache for you.

A second chance would have been an easy option if there were no new person in his life. But to pursue it now, you must be ready for complications, including another heartache. I can thus see that accepting the situation, now that you have seen another woman in his life, is the challenge, but I also notice that a part of you is already contemplating what is obvious based on the facts you have shared.

Here is how you might help yourself in the short run: Is it possible to stop seeing his social media posts? Do you really need to know what is happening in his life? Perhaps it is not good for your emotional well-being until you truly recover. Can you continue staying as far away from him as possible, at least for now? You need to realise that you acted according to the circumstances and did the best you could at the time.

Use this as a learning experience: despite culture, if a decision does not violate the law or cause catastrophic consequences, there are certain matters in life where we may need to make firm decisions and live with them.

Perhaps a year ago, you were not ready, but now you are, but it will have to be someone else. You might suffer grief due to this loss being reawakened a year later. Seeking help from a relationship counsellor can assist you in identifying and navigating the possible and real pain points.

Counselling can also help you forgive yourself if you feel you made a mistake and are feeling guilty.

Remember, pursuing a second chance, weighed against the existing facts, is potentially more disadvantageous for your ultimate emotional well-being. Seeking help may be needed to move on with your life if you choose to do so.