Signs your marriage is dying

By  Joan Salmon

  • When a marriage is dying, both parties long to be heard. However, if one of you ends up doing all of the listening, while the other spouse does all the talking, then maybe it is time for you to speak up and make yourself heard as well.
  • The Bible says Better to live on the corner of a roof than to share a house with a nagging wife.” The same applies to a nagging husband because at no time does one desire to stay with a partner that complains about every fault of yours. 

The genesis of most marriages is embedded in bliss, joy and a bright future. They are like a cookie that has just been taken out of the oven; the aroma is inviting and the taste is something to behold. Indeed, the intimate friendship newly married couples have creates the feeling or atmosphere of closeness, bonding, and openness towards one another. However, with time, this bliss evolves into negativity as challenges arise. 

