We are single because in Kampala you have to scam or be scammed

One of Uganda’s modern-day philosophers, Uncle Chumi famously sang – “gwokutte gwobba” literally translated that – ‘scam or be scammed.’ The dating scene in Uganda is not far from that truth. Mbu the era of strategic dating has been ushered in. Mbu do not ask what you can do for your boyfriend or girlfriend but ask, “what can my boyfriend do for me?” Gone are the days when we dated for roses are red, violets are blue, when lovers closed their eyes and enjoyed Tchaikovsky’s swan lake. Gone are the days when the Rosies of this world partook in the fantasies of Mills and Boons, sought out the best writing pads, bled out words on those pads and sent endless dedications to the ones that had pierced arrows in their hearts.

The times, as they say, have changed. Lovers now date with both eyes open. For what is love if he cannot send transport money? What kind of man is he, if he cannot notice that their hair will not undo itself. And for the man, what is her love if her family does not assure you of social mobility? Wacha wacha. Mbu now that men have seen the Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola love, they want their own Femi. It is the new era of use me, I use we, we are all using each other.

You need a bond to date

According to the current dating scene, there is no way a relationship survives in Kampala without a bond coupon to sustain the expenditure. To save your relationship, you need to layer up two bonds and watch Kakande attentively. Because how else will you fund that ‘surprise’ birthday? How else will you sustain it if you have not taken her for the Euro trip to watch the Northern Lights? Or to enjoy moments in Monaco?What kind of man are you if your own girl does not have a view of the Burj Kalifah? Okay, at least small small Zanzibar? Do you think your bu-words will fund the brunches? Or the current pressure of western artistes flocking into the country.

And it is not a one-sided battle. The men increasingly seeking the slightly older women (SOWs) are out seeking a saviour, every Shakib is seeking their Zari. Mbu if I am bringing muscles to the table, you gotta fund my protein powder shakes. Mbu now men be scouting for the families that have a future. If in her family they must organise a meeting to solve a financial issue, the men are running. Everyone is out to devour the other. Do not get us started on the corporate signalling. The way to cool things is to rely on those corporate complimentary things. If she is a brand manager with a brewery, then at least you are sorted. The tickets are in, you will attend all the events, and who knows, you could even become a brand ambassador. The agency dude will seek for a brand ambassador. Again, it is down to strategy. But there is a better way of saying it – we now date with brains, not the gut.

Boomers inflated dating scene

You know there is a ka-generation that had ‘nkwana mbi’, aka poor toasting skills. They said, if you cannot say it in words, you can express it in Governor Atingi-Ego’s tangibles. There is even a famous story of a dinosaur that met a wonderful lady and promised to change her life in seconds. Instantly, a trip to Dubai, a vacation in Bwindi, and a new ride to seal the moment. The dating market is a living organism; it reacts to new stimuli. Back in the days, lovers braced the coldness of the night on a boda boda. Now, you must send an uber. Or better, pick her up.

And when she is leaving, you must give her a thank you allowance. It is upkeep for the one you love, a token of appreciation. The men apply more tact to the game. They are always working on some grand business idea that never leads anywhere. Mbu poor girlfriend is always asked to inject in the ‘family’ business. That family business turns out is just a content creation studio, or for clarity’s sake, to fund the photographer boyfriend’s passion endeavour.

The Snapchat pressure

No one can stand relationship poverty anymore. Because at the end of the day, the Snap weighs us all. You must be snapping something. And you cannot keep snapping the same Veuve bottle at Noni Vie, you must snap a Veuve, snap a Don Julio, snap the jerk chicken, catch flights not feelings. The relationship must perform actively on the Snap. When the latest iphone has been released, the relationship must deliver fruits. And the iPhone cannot be snapping photos in a Nansana apartment. No people, something in Kyanja will do.

Better if there is a food delivery in the background to show that there is more levels to the thing. And do we need to remind you that the Toyota car logos are out. You should only snap Audis or Mercedes. Mbu everyone is seeking for a Tier 7 relationship. The one that is beyond ‘Good morning, Babe, I dreamed about you…’ In a Tier 7 relationship, the message reads; “Hey babe, sent you something small, seen it?” And that something small is a ka-one milli. Mbu era people are now being advised to date within their budget range. Otherwise, you will commit suicide for nothing.

Chaps are now surviving on lies

To keep up with the ka-speed, chaps have upped their lies. Mbu the dudes are now doing merry-go-rounds. If you cannot fight alone, you create an alliance. Era the dudes are now buying shared assets. They are creating dating SACCOs. Instead of collapsing trying to buy that Range Rover. Why not combine with five other dudes and buy the Range Rover? Then you can agree on a routine. Ogon uses it on Monday, Tuesday, then on Fridays and Saturdays, it is Abubaker’s turn.

Mbu the only issue is the girls to spare some men and have decided to engage in liberal democracy. That love is a shared resource; one man could be loved for his jokes, another for his ability to fund the hairstyle, another for his desire to clear the rent. And all men will be happy and timetabled. The only risk now is the collision of scammers, the clash of interests.

Mbu, however, the men and women have struck a social bargain – you are only mine when I am with you. Whatever happens afterwards is not anyone’s business. Basically, it is borrowing from DSTV, aka pay per use. If you paid September rent, then you have rights to the visits. If you bought his car tyres, then you are allowed to take photos and launch him on your WhatsApp status. But all the same, the pressure is creasing…

In comes the loan sharks

As the dating inflation shoots out of the roof, the loan sharks have come in handy. But not just for the hard money, everything is now up for rent, for loan. You can now loan out an apartment. You can loan out a VIP experience. You just have to know the right people. Mbu these days, a big bulk of salary loans now goes to funding love. Marx did not anticipate these scenarios when he wrote about the last stages of capitalism. He did not account for the romantic side of capitalism. How the capital would give labour a run for its money in the dating race. Mbu the other ways men are surviving is to seek fame. Mbu you know, you can date based on your name. By the time they find out you are broke, at least you have had ko some months of breathing.

Have we raised expectations?

We could have our expectations to blame. For the first time in history, everyone wants to be the main character, everyone assumes they are a star. Social media has convinced everyone that they are a celebrity. Everyone is now struggling to look the part in a country that contributes just 0.1 percent to the global GDP.

When couples now make a social appearance, they must go out of the way. Can you imagine, people now fear to even order beer on that Bandali Rise? Mbu it is bottle on bottle (even if some could be fake bottles). Then you must have the kind of car that can bypass the ‘parking is full’ filter.

The external pressure has become the internal pressure in the bu-relationships. Twenty-year-olds are competing with chaps in their 40s and 50s who have had decades to ‘loot’. After all, the bu-youngins are being told 50 goats are better than 100 cows. Everyone on LinkedIn now belongs to the Boardroom, everyone in Uganda now speaks big. But ku-ground is where trouble starts. Mbu the big issue in the relationships, everyone starts off speaking and acting big, but by week four, the masks fall, and soon you realise that dude is juggling loan apps in a bid to hold the bow-legged relationship.

But, there is nothing free anymore…

And before you blame any of the genders, the truth is, capitalism has everyone by chokehold. The public and commons are dead and wiped out. Band nights are not free, comedy nights are not free. There are no free street performances. Imagine, we even pay to run, pay to work out bodies, pay to laugh. Then how else can we not pay for the heart to feel a pulse of emotions? Therefore, (in Museveni speak), lovers should tighten their seatbelts, the dating bubble is not about to burst, it is still expanding. Sooner than later, men who do not swipe will be given a horse kick.

The ladies who do not match the SOW standards will clasp empty blankets on cold nights. It does not get any better. Mbu no wonder, bu GenZs are now practising self-love or have befriended their AI agent. We are in the bleak midwinter of Kampala love, except that it is not really winter, but dusty summer of potholes… let us cry mpola.

