Sometimes you just have to say bye and mean it

I am one human being who believes in giving people a second or even a third chance but if someone just takes your forgiveness for granted, I guess it is best to push that ‘boy bye’ button.

We all have that one friend who keeps crying over the same guy month in month out. Every time she tells you about his behaviour, she convinces you that that was the last sip she took out of that relationship but before you know it, they are back together in the love nest. You are confused but do not want to get involved in the matters of the heart.

When you start thinking that things are now okay, she comes back to you wailing about him. This time, you are reserved about your comments or else you will turn into the enemy they scorn during their pillow talk next week. Things go on and on and you wish that one day, she gets the energy to walk away and never look back.

Looking back is not a good idea, even the Bible condemns it. Do you remember Lot’s wife who looked back at their burning city and turned into a pillar of salt? Yes, sometimes you just have to find that inner strength to end the relationship and totally mean it.

If your partner has a habit that you cannot stand, let’s say he is a liar, follows every skirt that passes by and his excuse is always, “I am sorry. The devil tempted me.” Just know that this is going to become a chorus in your relationship that will echo every now and then until he impregnates your neighbour and has a package of sexually transmitted diseases to share with you.

Some men are violent, just a simple misunderstanding and you have bruises all over your body. Uncontrolled anger is a dangerous trait. And if he is the type who flips every time you have an argument, my dear sister run before he plucks your eyes out or sends you to your grave.

If he did it once, forgive and believe that it was a mistake, when it happens again, count that a moment of weakness but when it becomes a habit, girl, you are in it at your own risk.

Moving on from a relationship is hard but staying in a bad one is dangerous. Some rich men enslave you with gifts as a way of apologising for their acts but these gifts are not worth your life.

You should be able to listen to that inner scream that says, “Enough is enough” Walk away when you still can. There are better options out there: you just have to give them a chance and walk away from that bad relationship.