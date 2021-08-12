Staying friends with your ex’s friends is a dangerous game

Once it is over, it must be over with his friends and family too.

Sheeba Karungi recently released a song titled ‘Kale maama’ where she states, “I hate you and your friends”

What is the reason for keeping his friends once you break up? You might claim that his friends are now your mutual friends but hey, they were his friends first and chances are they will choose him over you. Unless of course your target is to keep an eye on what is happening in his camp.

Moving on sometimes will require you to uproot the tree and cut off all the roots of the past and that might include your ex, his friends and family members. Your business was with him, so if it is over why do you want to hang onto it?

Let’s talk about Shadia for example, shall we?

The auditor at one of Kampala’s law firms thought that by keeping his friends close, she had a shot at getting him back. She kept in touch with his friends who kept feeding her the information and one day, she received the news that broke her heart all over again.

Her ex was getting married.

Shadia thought that she had moved on from him, but this news just did not sit well with her. She got depressed, confused, and ended up embarrassing herself. She stalked him through his friends and showed up at his bachelor’s party.

She claimed that she wanted to see ‘her’ friends who are his friends but, she wanted to see whether she could make him change his mind.

It suddenly became an awkward moment and she got drunk and did the unthinkable. She started throwing herself at the ex. She cried and told him that she still loved him, she begged him to cancel the wedding.

Bouncers were at hand to throw her out of the club.

The friends she thought she had, were not even courteous to order her an Uber and make sure she gets home safely.

The following day she felt horrible but had to work. She called office and claimed she had a personal emergency. She rarely does that, so we went to check on her. She had switched off all the lights and she sat on the couch quietly.

She was regretting why she kept their mutual friends. She was angry at them for choosing him over her, but do you blame them?

Shadia promised herself to block and delete all his friends. She had delayed her healing process because his friends gave her the impression that he still liked her and so she built a false happily-ever- after in her mind but in reality, she could have been better off not knowing what was happening in the other camp.

What surprised her is that none of his friends ever texted or called to find out how she was doing after a horrible night at the party.

She learnt the hard way, keeping his friends will only limit your healing process. Once it is over, it should be over with his friends and family too. Sometimes you just have to let the past rest in peace.