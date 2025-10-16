Still madly in love after 69 years

On a bright and joyful day recently, Oswald Ssebwolero Ssemmanda, 95, and Florence Eugenia Nambi Ssemmanda, 84, celebrated an extraordinary milestone; 69 years of marriage. The occasion, filled with warmth, laughter, and heartfelt tributes, was a testament to enduring love, resilience, faith, and unwavering commitment. The celebration brought together family, friends, and community members, with Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga as the chief guest. Reflecting on the milestone, he said:“Today, we honour and celebrate 69 remarkable years of the Ssemmandas.

This is indeed a milestone celebration; 69 years of marriage is no mean achievement. These must have been years of an intimate bond between you, years of deep love, unwavering faithfulness, devotion, commitment, resilient, steadfast work and shared memories. It is a privilege for me to celebrate this special milestone with you. I wish you a wonderful celebration and continued blessings in your marriage journey ahead.”

Oswald and Florence dance during a family celebration. PHOTOS /COURTESY

A union rooted in faith, tradition

The Ssemmandas’ journey began long before their wedding day. In the 1950s, arranged marriages through family connections were the norm. Oswald, then 25, and Florence, just 15, first met during their introduction ceremony, a practice designed to ensure compatibility, family reputation, and adherence to clan rules.

Ssemmanda was born on August 9, 1930, at Kisubi Hospital to Joseph Bakatema Balirwana Ssalongo and Musubika Alibaayagadde Balirwana Nnaalongo of Nkozi. Florence, the seventh of 10 children, was born in Busujju on June 5, 1941, to Daudi Bukenya Masiko and Maria Nababi.

“This method helped strengthen marriages and made them long-lasting,” Ssemmanda explains. “It was taboo for a girl to run away from her husband or divorce once legally married.” Their formal wedding took place on June 1, 1956, at Lubaga Cathedral, Kampala, one of Uganda’s oldest and most historic churches. By then, Oswald had already built a foundation for his life and career, ready to share it with a partner who shared his values and faith.

Early life and ambitions

After completing Primary Six, Ssemmanda had hoped to join Kisubi Technical School. Although he did not qualify for a scholarship, he did not give up on his dreams. He apprenticed as a shoemaker under Leo Kayondo, a respected craftsman, with support from his father, a prominent cotton farmer. “After my 12 months of training, I started making shoes independently,” Ssemmanda recalls. “I supplied shoes to schools, police, and prisons. It was by God’s grace that I managed to grow my business and support my family.”

In 1950, he joined an Asian-owned shoe company in Kampala as a supervisor. His earnings allowed him to buy a Raleigh bicycle for Shs333. At the time, this was a substantial amount of money, equivalent to several months’ wages for many workers. Owning a Raleigh bicycle in the 1950s was not just practical; it was a symbol of success, mobility, and status. He also managed to build a modest thatched house on a portion of land given to him by his father at Kabulamuliro on Entebbe Road.

Meeting the love of his life

Once his home was ready, Ssemmanda sought a wife. In those days, elders arranged marriages based on family reputation, discipline, and clan compatibility. Through a trusted intermediary, he was introduced to Florence, then a teenager who had just completed Primary Three. “I saw her and liked her immediately,” Ssemmanda says. “After a month, I wrote to her family expressing my love. She replied she loved me too and was ready to marry.”

The couple cut cake with their children

Faith played a crucial role in their union.

“I loved my devotion to the Holy Bikira Maria,” Ssemmanda adds. “I prayed for guidance to find the right wife, and God answered my prayers. It was not just me seeking her; she, too, prayed for a husband who would be the right life partner. And that was me.” After fulfilling all traditional requirements, including paying ‘omutwalo’ (bride price) of Shs550, local brew, gomesi, and kanzu, Oswald and Florence officially became husband and wife on June 1, 1956.

Building a life together

After the wedding, the couple focused on building their home and family. Ssemmanda continued building his shoemaking business, securing contracts to supply shoes to schools, prisons, and police. He also cultivated crops to provide for the family. “It is by the grace of God that we have managed to live together happily,” he says.

“We were brought up in God-fearing families, so respect for God and for each other has been paramount.” Despite humble beginnings, the Ssemmandas were blessed with 13 children, a gift that arrived after three years of waiting, a period filled with worry and gossip. “We thank God for our children,” Ssemmanda reflects. “Whenever I see them, I remember the years without a child and the words we heard from people saying my wife was barren. God answered our prayers, and almost every year, a child came.”

Florence has been a steadfast partner throughout: “All through the 69 years, my husband has been loving, kind, and peace-loving. He is tolerant, which has helped us stay together. Trusting in God and praying have guided our lives. I have never regretted any day in my marriage.”

Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga (right) with the Ssemandas during the couple’s 69th wedding anniversary celebrations

Ssemmanda, in turn, praises her:

“You are not just my spouse but my best friend, greatest adventure, and sweetest dream come true. Growing old with you is not just a promise, it is my greatest privilege and sweetest blessing.” Florence smiles and recalls the qualities she sought in a husband: “When I was ready to marry, I wanted three things: a God-fearing man, a man working in Kampala, and a man who did not have children. God gave me all three.”

A celebration to remember

Their anniversary celebration was vibrant, with family, friends, and community members attending. Katikkiro Mayiga shared heartfelt words recognising the milestone: “It is a privilege to celebrate this milestone with you. I wish you continued blessings in your marriage journey ahead.” Ssemmanda expressed his gratitude: “We do not take your visit for granted, knowing how busy you are with Kabaka’s duties. Today will remain in our family history forever.’’

Children celebrate their parents

On behalf of the 13 children, Maria Muzeeyi Ssempewo said: “We admire our parents’ character. They are exemplary and have taught us what true partnership means. Even five years of marriage can be a challenge in today’s generation, but you have shown us that lasting love is possible.

Seeing you stick together for 69 years gives us hope. You have raised us well, built a strong legacy, and your relationship remains our family’s greatest treasure. Watching your love grow stronger each day gives us all hope for lasting happiness. God must have had a hand in your union from the very beginning.”

Words of wisdom

Having spent nearly seven decades together, the couple shares valuable advice for young couples: “Love and submission are key virtues in a lasting relationship,” says Florence. “Without them, a marriage cannot survive life’s storms.” Ssemmanda adds: “To the best of my memory, we have never been hospitalised for any serious illness. My wife is careful with her diet, and that is why we are still strong.”

They also stress that disagreements are natural but manageable. “Harmony depends on self-control and forgiveness. No marriage is free from misunderstandings, but what matters is finding solutions and moving on.” They caution against seeing wealth as the goal of marriage: “Couples can rise from grass to grace through hard work. Affluence as the alpha and omega of marriage is unsustainable.”

The Ssemmandas after exchanging their vows in 1956. For 69 years, Oswald and Florence Ssemmanda have exemplified what committed marriage looks like

For 69 years, Oswald and Florence Ssemmanda have exemplified what committed marriage looks like. Their life together is a living testament to faith, endurance, and mutual respect. From humble beginnings, they built a family, a home, and a legacy that inspires everyone around them. Their love story is not just a celebration of longevity but a blueprint for enduring happiness, showing that marriage thrives on faith, shared purpose, and courage to face life’s challenges together.

Children

1.Mary Claudius Nabulime: Fashion designer

2.Charles Kyeyune: Deceased

3.Joseph Kalega Kiwanuka: Church catechist

4.Josephine Namuyanja: Home economics fashion and design teacher

5.John Mary Ssempewo: Accountant

6.Norah Margaret Nambi: School matron

7.Joseph Gyaviira Ssemmanda: Health worker

8.Elizabeth Namyalo: Accountant

9.David Ssenyonga: Print production

10.Jude Thaddeo Kafuuma: Mental health clinician, books publisher

11.Ann Marie Nandegeya: Health worker

12.Berna Nanziri: Court stenographer