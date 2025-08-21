The Bottomless Shirt look; yay or nay?

I was enjoying a slow day at home last weekend, when a friend dropped by. Nothing unusual, until I opened the door and realized she had shown up wearing... nothing but a giant T-shirt. No shorts, no leggings, no skirt.

Naturally, I stared. She stared back, rolled her eyes, and told me I was “so behind.” Apparently, the bottomless oversized shirt look is the thing now, and I’m the problem for not catching up, and being up to date with the trends. And don’t get me wrong, I understand that times are changing. But do we want to believe they have changed so much that we have now normalized walking out in what is typically a ‘bedtime” or “lounging around the house” look?

Listen, I love fashion. I live for a bold look. But Kampala is not LA, or New York. And while I respect the girls giving “model off duty,” let’s not forget we’re living in a city that is still to an extent conservative.

Then there’s the roads in Kampala that are already a hazard with potholes, sudden bumps, and reckless boda riders. Now imagine you’re on a boda, wearing nothing but an oversized T-shirt, cruising through town and then boom. Accident. You fall off, and suddenly you’re not just dealing with bruises; you’re practically naked in public. Is that really the story you want to tell at brunch with the girls?

The oversized shirt trend has its charm. It’s flirty, effortless, and let’s be honest; quite comfy. But some things are best left to beach vacations, house parties, or at the very least, night-time affairs where lighting and judgment is low. Rocking it at mid-day at a petrol station in Kyaliwajjala? That’s a different conversation.

There’s nothing wrong with following trends. But it’s also okay to pause and ask, “Does this work here?” Kampala has personality, yes, but we also have dust, uneven pavements, and occasionally, aunties (and boda boda riders) who are ready to stare and judge!