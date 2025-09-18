The complicated truth of motherhood

Of all the sacred and revered ideals within the human experience, a mother’s unconditional love is often ranked alongside the most profound spiritual sacraments. It is a foundational pillar of our society, taken as a universal given that a mother will love her offspring without reservations. Consequently, it is profoundly disruptive when this most fundamental form of love is called into question. But life forces us to confront a painful truth; yes, we have all witnessed or read about tragic cases where mothers have killed, severely neglected, or ruthlessly exploited their children for selfish reasons. This paradox is so ancient that even the Bible pauses to pose the question: “Can a mother forget her child?” And sadly, the answer is that indeed, she may.

I have recently grappled with this topic because of two telling incidents concerning mothers. The first involves a deeply personal book by songstress Irene Namubiru, bearing the telling title Mother Knows. The memoir explores the fractured relationship between the musician and her mother. As usual with such raw disclosures, there have been diverse and passionate reactions. One group feels Irene has gone too far airing private family grievances, arguing that a mother, no matter how much at fault, should not be exposed publicly, citing the Baganda proverb, ‘omuzadde tasobya’ (a parent cannot do wrong). Conversely, another group feels strongly that Irene is right to tell her story, to break generational silences, and to seek healing through truth-telling.

The second story is about Nansubuga, a teenager who wants to drop out of school to marry her sweetheart, Alia, a casual labourer. Public opinion initially sided with the mother, concerned her daughter would end up a statistic of teenage pregnancy and poverty. But sympathy shifted after Nansubuga revealed that her mother’s opposition was not out of concern but because Alia was young and too poor to meet her financial demands. She further disclosed that her mother had previously helped her abort two pregnancies and had encouraged her to date older, wealthier men to support the family. She revealed that she often lacked basic needs such as food and sanitary towels, which her boyfriend, despite his meager income, had been providing.

These two stories bring me to the uncomfortable question of whether a mother can indeed hate her child. The psychological and sociological answer is ‘yes’; it is a tragic reality for some. Explanations vary, ranging from personal trauma to deep psychological issues. But I believe the root causes are usually psychotic or psychological. Many mothers suffer from undiagnosed disorders such as severe postpartum depression, bipolar disorder, personality disorders, and other dissociative conditions, causing them to behave contrary to natural expectations. Society is still backward and stigmatising in understanding and treating psychological problems, leaving many women to suffer in silence without help, diagnosis, or support. Therefore, if your mother behaves in a way that makes you doubt her love, try to look beyond the pain.

The problem may be far bigger and more clinical than you imagine. It is crucial to understand her background and study behavioural patterns, not to excuse hurtful behaviour, but so you can recognise them, learn, and consciously avoid repeating them, breaking a vicious generational cycle. Many stay stuck in self-pity, which becomes a form of rebellion against tormentors or against life itself. Some become entitled, thinking their pain entitles them to perpetual sympathy or automatic good fortune for surviving adversity. But merely feeling entitled does not make it so. The clock of your life is always ticking, and at some point, your golden hour of opportunity for healing will expire unless you deliberately choose proactive action. Do not let another’s failure to love become the reason you fail to live fully. The responsibility for your future happiness, as unfair as it may seem, now rests squarely on your shoulders.



