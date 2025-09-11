The day a smile became a love story

In 2010, Simon Peter Walukhu, a journalist at Open Gate Radio in Mbale City, walked into a bank to open a savings account. What was meant to be a routine task soon turned into a life-changing moment. It was not the paperwork or the account itself that caught his attention; it was the warmth and radiance of a young banker named Lilian Mutonyi. “The first time I met my wife, I was greeted by a beautiful woman with a big smile,” Simon recalls. “She guided me patiently through the account opening process and later ensured I received my ATM card. Her smile made the whole experience memorable.” Although his ATM card was delayed, Lilian did not forget him. She called to check on him after noticing that he had left without it.

That simple act of kindness sparked countless conversations between them. Visits to each other’s homes followed, and what started as a brief encounter at a bank counter gradually blossomed into a deep, lasting connection. “I believe she was God-sent,” Simon says, smiling. “Things felt so easy between us. We understood each other naturally, and we had complete confidence in one another. What drew me most to her was her character. She is understanding, respectful, and supportive. We have never had serious conflicts, and that makes her truly special.” Lilian’s admiration for Simon was equally heartfelt. “Simon is patient and hardworking,” she says. “He does not rush to react but takes the time to listen and discuss things with me. Above all, he is God-fearing, and that was a significant plus for me.”

The proposal

Simon’s proposal was unconventional but sincere. “One day, I visited Lilian, and as she was escorting me, I suggested that maybe we should start living together since we had been dating for two years. She laughed, but later called to ask if I was serious. When I confirmed, she accepted,” he recounts. Faith played a central role in their relationship. Lilian, a born-again Christian with a strong Catholic background, and Simon, a Seventh-day Adventist, agreed to worship under one fellowship. In 2012, Lilian converted and was baptised in the Seventh-day Adventist Church, where she now serves as a women’s leader. Their shared faith further strengthened their bond, forming the foundation for a future built on love, trust, and devotion.

The wedding journey

The couple opted for simplicity over extravagance when planning their introduction ceremony. “We decided not to hold fundraising meetings for the introduction. We believed the ceremony should be funded by the man and both families, not by friends,” Simon explains. With their own savings, they hosted a colourful and intimate introduction in May 2012, spending approximately Shs5m. Church youth, led by Simon’s best man, later organised wedding meetings on their behalf.

Their wedding, held on December 16, 2012, was a joyful celebration that reflected both love and faith. With a budget of Shs4.5m, most of the funds went to the gown, cake, drinks, and decorations, while the church generously covered the venue and food, creating a memorable day for them and their 500 guests. One challenge emerged amid the preparations; the couple did not know who would officiate their wedding until the very day. Their preferred pastor had been transferred to Busoga after they submitted their application. On the wedding day, a pastor who was travelling to Manafwa was asked to stop by Mbale Central Church to officiate their union. Despite the uncertainty, the ceremony unfolded beautifully, becoming a memory they would cherish forever.

Moments to treasure

For Lilian, the most unforgettable moment was saying, “I do.” “It was the answer to my prayers,” she says. “I could not believe my dream had come true.” Every word spoken during the ceremony felt profound and transformative, sealing their promise to each other in the presence of God, family, and friends.

For Simon, the vows carried an equally deep significance. “When others say ‘I do,’ it sounds simple. But when it is your turn, you truly feel the weight of those words. It is a promise that lasts a lifetime, and saying it to Lilian was a moment I will never forget.”

Words of wisdom

Lilian encourages young people to embrace patience and trust in divine timing. “Wait on God to bring your soulmate. Do not let family or friends rush you into marriage. Marriage is about readiness, not speed,” she advises. Simon adds a practical perspective. “No amount of money will ever feel sufficient for a wedding. Use what you have, and take the step when you are ready. Marriage is a lifelong commitment that requires maturity from both partners.” Their story stands as a gentle reminder that love is nurtured through kindness, patience, and shared values. From a smile at a bank to a faith-centred union, Simon and Lilian’s journey shows that the most beautiful romances are often born in the simplest of moments.

Tips for a faith-centred wedding

Pray together: Build a spiritual foundation as a couple by praying and making decisions together.

Choose unity in faith: If you come from different backgrounds, agree on how you will worship and raise your family.

Keep it simple: A wedding doesn’t need to be extravagant—focus on meaning rather than expense.

Involve your church: Let your church family support you with prayers, guidance, and even resources.