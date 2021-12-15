Prime

The first time we met, I lied about everything

Milly and Robert say every day, you must both purpose to do something that betters your relationship. PHOTO/courtesy

By Gabriel Buule

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

At a birthday party, Milly did not want to dance with Robert, a stranger and opted to sit down. However, Robert noticed this and joined her. To discourage him from picking any more interest in her, she lied about everything, including where she lived. She was surprised to one day see a determined Robert at her hostel door. Five years and two children later, the couple are as happy as can be.

Milly Nassolo and Robert Tumushabe Kikomeko met at a birthday party in March 2013. At the time, Milly was in her first year at Makerere University while Robert had just graduated.

