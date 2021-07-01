The nightmare in loving people who do not love themselves

By Christine Nakalungi More by this Author

We all claim that we know how to love until one person falls in love with someone who does not know how to love or be loved. This is rather a frustrating experience.

It is an emotionally draining experience since, instead of facing the truth, they would rather play victim and turn the shame into anger. They will blame you and make you feel like you do not appreciate their love, but which love can someone who does not love himself offer.

It is understandable that so many people grow up in loveless homes and as they struggle through life and discovering themselves, they usually put love on a hold. Once they feel that they are of age and want to settle, then they think that love is an automatic ride.

Out of the abundance of the heart, one flows.

But how can you love someone who does not even know how to love him of herself?

Most people over time have built walls to guard their hearts from all the sad and heartbreaking stories that they have heard from siblings, neighbours or even watched in movies. This makes it hard for someone to be loved and to love.

Some men think that whoever calls them ‘baby’ is a gold digger and is only after their money and wealth.

Some women come with one intention and that is just to love you. The money and the good life are a bonus, why not? But if you are the kind that thinks that you must pay a price to be loved, then my brother you are your own terrorist.

Some women on the other hand have been through numerous bad relationships. They have sold their souls to pain and allowed themselves not to love again.

If their past relationships were sexual and nothing else, she will always think that by serving you in the bedroom is showing you love when as a matter of fact that is just a bonus.

You need to learn how to love yourself, appreciate yourself before anyone else does so. Because then you can define love out of personal experience. Additionally, this will be easier for you to love someone else.

You will easily treat them the way that you want to be treated. You will be there for them; you will listen to their boring experiences just because you know that you too would like to have someone to share your daily frustrations with.

One sided love is hard.

And the worst is someone who will love you but fail to show it or express it. Some people will miss you deeply but fail to pick up that phone to call you. When they are mad at you, he will keep that anger in his heart, ignore your phone calls and magically expect you to figure out why he or she is acting that way.

Did you know that if a matter is discussed, then an explanation or apology will be offered and before you know it, the shaky relationship is back on the right track?

Personal love is especially important if you are to get into a relationship. Sometimes people carry emotional baggage from their past relationships and drop it onto their new partner. Hey, this is not the person who caused you the pain of heartbreak in the past.

As a matter of fact, everybody has a past and much as yours might be bitter, that is not your partner’s fault. Unload the pain, hate, distrust, jealousy before you step into the new boat of love or else your love boat is about to sink before it even sets off.