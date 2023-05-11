Truth is vital for the success of every relationship

The Reverend James Jones was a charismatic young man of 24 when he founded the Peoples Temple in Indianapolis in 1955. He preached racial equality, which made him a favourite, especially among the racial minorities. As the church grew, he diversified into social activism running a homeless shelter, soup kitchen, food bank and job placement service. He was an honoured member of the Indianapolis Human Rights Commission. All this changed in 1961, when Jones had a vision of a nuclear apocalypse. He told members they needed to move where they would be safe from nuclear attack.

When he relocated to Ukiah, California, with 140 of his followers, the socially woke Jones turned into a controlling and manipulative cult leader. He pressured his followers to give their money and homes to the church and forbade anyone from having any contact with the outside world, thereby cutting off non-member family and friends. By 1970, the Peoples Temple had 3,000 members, who were more else prisoners. When it was announced that his compound was under attack, Jones’s aides mixed up vats of fruit-flavored drink, with poison, which members drank willingly.

A few escaped by pretending to be dead or hiding. Those who resisted were forcibly killed. Jones himself did not die by poison but from a gunshot wound, although it is not clear whether he shot himself. In all, 914 Peoples Temple members died in the mass murder/suicide; 217 of which were children.

Warning

On his alter were the eerie words: Those who do not know history are bound to repeat it. His words have come to haunt us over and over again as cults sprout up and end up claiming people’s lives. Even when we have proof that nothing good ever comes out of cults, why do people still join them? Are they too blind to realise they are in a cult? Are they so hopeless that they do not care whether they live or die?

After Joseph Kibwetere of the Movement for the Restoration of the Ten Commandments of God massacred hundreds of his followers, I bumped into one of his daughters with whom I went to school. I asked why she and her family had allowed her father to remain unchecked for so long. She told me that over time, Kibwetere had gained so much power that everyone was afraid of him. None of his fellow leaders or family could dare challenge his decision even when the decisions became outlandish and often fatal. If his colleagues were scared, his followers were terrified of him. He had also managed to alienate his followers from their families so the only affection, support and provision came from him and they were not ready to lose that as well.

It is not just cult leaders that have such unnatural power over us. We might find ourselves unnaturally attached to our partners, parents and even employers. Many times, the people in these abusive relationships are by all intents and purposes able-bodied and mentally sober individuals but they continue blindly committed to their abusers.

Even when outsiders try to save them, they remain fiercely loyal and protective of their abusers. What many people in abusive relationships forget is that nothing you do will ever be good enough for your abuser. Nothing you do will change the situation without the two participants deciding to change. There are hundreds of examples of employees that stayed in an unsatisfactory job with abusive employers only to be terminated. It is at this point they reveal all the indignities they endured just to prove their loyalty.

Self love

Why would you continue to be loyal to a company that does not value you? Why are you so understanding?

We need to reach a point where we start putting ourselves first, whether in a relationship, job or even places of worship. A man of God who calls you every day reminding you of your tithe, when he knows you are struggling is clearly not working in your interest. You are better off getting on your knees and asking God to help you learn his ways without any middlemen.

I know many people trapped in relationships but they grin and bear all the abuse because they feel whatever is happening is for the common good. For instance, a man may tolerate an abusive wife or mother because he feels she is better than no mother at all. He endures it all for the good of the children; after all, better the devil you know than an angel you do not.

Timely intervention

It is time our communities intervened in situations before things went too far. The more we continue to complacently look on, the worse our society becomes; remember an abused person becomes an abuser. By saving a child from an abusive home, you have saved society from a prospective abuser. By taking more interest in what is happening in a certain group that has all the makings of a cult, you will save lives.

Our society can never progress when we are afraid to speak the truth, nor can there be a meaningful relationship without honesty, equality and mutual respect. Every individual’s well-being is important for a well-adjusted and thriving society.