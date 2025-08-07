University crush to forever sweethearts

Paul Tiboti and Sarah Nampiima first crossed paths at university, where they both belonged to the same faculty and served in the Christian Union Fellowship. Though in different years of study, their shared spiritual commitments brought them close. “Communication between us came naturally,” Sarah recalls. “We would always see each other around campus.” For Sarah, Paul’s unwavering love for God stood out. “It touched my heart and drew me to him,” she says. Paul, on the other hand, was taken by Sarah’s beauty and her devotion to God.

“That combination made me want to know her more,” he shares. Their courtship lasted two and a half years, during which they kept their relationship grounded through accountability. “We had mentors we introduced to each other,” Paul says. “Once they knew our intentions, we set clear boundaries and guidelines for our journey.” Sarah adds: “Some family members also knew, which kept us grounded.” She laughs as she recalls their humble beginnings: “We did not have a proposal like people do these days; Paul did not even know about those things back then.”

Crossing cultural bridges

As the introduction ceremony approached, Paul admits he was anxious. “I was worried about managing my strong-willed family members; everyone wanted to take charge,” he says. “But God helped us, and things fell into place.”

Some cultural practices surprised him. “They made me sit on a mat in the house to serve food,” he recalls. “It was uncomfortable, but I was willing to do anything because I love my friend.”

For Sarah, the day was deeply emotional. “I felt so loved by my family. They went out of their way for us, and I am forever grateful,” she says. “Preparing my parents in advance about Paul helped a lot, especially with their expectations on bride price.”

One of her fondest memories? “I had seven groups of girls, each with more than 10 members, greeting the in-laws. They ran out of gifts! But the love from my old girls overwhelmed me.”

A wedding built on grace

Their wedding day was held at St Andrews Cathedral in Mbale and was officiated by Rev Amos Wafula. The reception took place at Crown Suits Hotel Mbale, with 400 guests attending. The couple chose jade blue and pink as their theme colours. Despite not having a professional event planner, everything came together beautifully. “It was purely by the grace of God,” Paul says. “We had no experience, but friends and family carried us through.” The day was not without surprises. “The choir arrived near the end of the church service,” Paul says with a laugh.

“So, our friends formed an impromptu choir.” Sarah, who had never lived in Mbale before, says the location initially made her uneasy. “But I travelled a week early and stayed with my mother-in-law. Under her care, I felt like a cherished bride.” She admits that her fears were partly based on stereotypes about the Bagisu. “That one week helped me unlearn so much and feel truly welcomed.” Paul fondly remembers his late mother, Ann. “Her kind heart gave us so much peace. She did not rest until everything was in place.”

Lessons from counselling

The couple credits their church’s premarital counselling for setting them on solid ground. “We learnt that money should be ‘ours’ and not ‘mine,’” says Paul. “We also embraced the idea of growing together despite our different backgrounds.” Sarah agrees. “Marriage requires patience and unity. I always aim to be his Number One supporter, even when I do not fully agree with him. He is the priest of our home.”

Cherished memories

Paul says he will never forget the friends who travelled from Kampala to Mbale just to celebrate their big day. “It meant so much to us.” Sarah wishes she had spoken at the reception. “I was too shy, and I still regret not thanking everyone,” she says. She also remembers a small glitch with her changing dress, which got misplaced. “I was ready to go back in my wedding gown. What mattered most was that I had married my best friend.” The goodbye from her matron was unexpectedly emotional. “I cried so much. It hit me that I was stepping into a new life.”

Advice to couples

Paul urges couples not to be pressured into lavish celebrations. “Stay within your means and let God be glorified in your simplicity. Do not try to copy anyone else’s wedding.” He also emphasises purity. “Keep the marriage bed holy. It builds trust and glorifies God.” Sarah encourages women to trust God’s timing. “Finding the right man is God’s work. Your focus should be on becoming the right wife.” She adds: “Look beyond what the man has now; ask God to show you who he is becoming. The Spirit will reveal what the eyes cannot yet see.”

The details

•Groom: Paul Tiboti

•Bride: Sarah Nampiima

•Church: St Andrews Cathedral, Mbale

•Celebrant: Rev Amos Wafula

•Venue: Crown Suites Hotel, Mbale

•Guests: 400

•Theme Colours: Jade, blue and pink

•Introduction: June 14, 2014

•Wedding: July 12, 2014



