Valentine's Day: Flowers, chocolates or a good whipping? 

A vendor sells Valentine's Day gifts down town Kampala on February 14, 2018. PHOTO/ FILE

By  AFP

What you need to know:

Valentine's Day was once a rather violent affair. Its origins are thought to go back to the Roman purification festival of Lupercalia when naked young men would whip young ladies to make them more fertile.

Saint Valentine's Day may now be celebrated worldwide but traditions are often very different -- and sometimes have nothing at all to do with romance.
While in Europe it's all about couples cosying up, in the United States it is as much about schoolchildren celebrating friendship while in Japan women give chocolates to their bosses.
From pagan festival to marketing ploy, we look at the rich Valentine's mix:

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.