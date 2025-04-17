We had 40 guests for our wedding

Five years after their very first meeting, Viola Ndyanabo and Victor Ulokcwinyu still remember the moment that changed everything. It was June 2019 at the Beat Connect event on the Garden City rooftop, a night they now call unforgettable. Viola had gone with a friend, not knowing fate had other plans. That friend, as luck would have it, also knew Victor. As they stood chatting, Victor walked straight up to them, looked Viola in the eye and, without hesitation, said, “You are going to be my wife.” Viola and her friend could not hold back their laughter, it sounded like a joke, a pickup line at best. “We took a few pictures together that evening,” Viola recalls, a smile playing on her lips.

“A few days later, he texted me asking for those photos. That simple message turned into a conversation, and that conversation slowly became something more.” Victor says it was not just about attraction when he saw Viola. “There was this quiet strength about her. It felt deeper than a crush. We did not fall in love immediately; we started by building a friendship.” That friendship became the heartbeat of their relationship. They shared laughter, hopes, and prayers. Their connection grew through life’s highs and lows, strengthened by honest conversations and a commitment to walk through life hand-in-hand.

Each other’s safe place

When the Covid-19 lockdown hit in 2020 and 2021, their budding relationship was tested. Movement was restricted, yet they walked long distances just to see each other. “I was just starting as a digital influencer then,” Viola says. “Victor showed up for me; he believed in me, helped me find gigs, and reminded me of what I was capable of. That kind of support deepened our bond.” Their courtship was never just about love; it was rooted in purpose. They had deep talks about life, legacy, and what they envisioned for the future. “I used to call her ‘Mummy,’” Victor says, smiling softly. “Not just to flatter her, but as a way of honouring her the same way I honour my mother. I was speaking into her future.” They made a powerful team. Victor, immersed in his music career, found Viola cheering from the frontlines. She would help him carry DJ gear, set up equipment, and live-tweet his performances. “I was his biggest hype girl,” she says. “I did everything from carrying speakers to creating content at his shows. We were each other’s loudest cheerleaders.” Another treasured memory from their dating season was their nightly prayer calls. “Praying together every night became our rhythm,” Viola shares. “It grounded us.”

Weathering life’s storms

But it was not always easy. Like any young couple, they had their share of storms. Viola admits that dating a DJ came with moments of insecurity. “People would say things such as, ‘How can you trust him? He is always at events,’” she recalls. “But Victor was consistent, he kept in touch, called, texted, checked in. That steady reassurance helped me trust the love we were building.” Victor agrees. “At the start, it was not easy. Our schedules clashed, and with the pandemic, we couldn’t see each other as often. Plus, I had many female friends and was always on the move; it was not easy for her. But we kept choosing each other, one day at a time.” By 2020, they knew they wanted forever. They made their relationship public and began dating intentionally. “Going public meant something,” Viola says. “It was our way of saying, this is serious.” One of their most special memories was travelling to Molex Resort along the River Nile for their fourth anniversary. Surrounded by nature, joy, and deep conversation, they made a promise to return one day, to get married in that same place. And in February 2025, they did exactly that. With just 40 of their closest friends and family, they exchanged vows at the very spot where they’d made that promise. “We had a low-budget wedding,” Victor says. “But it honestly felt like a dream. Our friends were our service providers, we planned every detail together, and we wrote personal vows that reflected our hearts.” What made it magical, he adds, was not the décor or glamour. “It was the peace, the joy, the overwhelming feeling that God was right there with us.”

Building a life, brick by brick

Faith has always been their anchor. Their shared belief in prayer, honesty, and growth is the compass guiding their marriage. Respect, compassion, and transparency are the values that keep them grounded. “We do not let outside voices define us,” Viola says. “We are open with each other, and we communicate.” The lovebirds have also accepted that conflict is a part of love. What matters, they say, is how they handle it. “We have learnt to give each other space and talk through things calmly,” Viola shares. “It is never about who is right. It is about understanding each other.” Victor agrees. “I let her speak first, then respond. After any disagreement, I always reassure her that I am not going anywhere. Every argument teaches us something new about each other.” Of course, married life comes with sweet surprises, too. “She only eats at 10pm and somehow still wakes up at 6am for work,” Victor chuckles. Viola laughs, “And he eats just one meal a day, very intentionally.

At first I thought it was weird, but now I admire his discipline.” They are involved in each other’s dreams. Viola, a public administrator and digital influencer, plays a big role in promoting Victor’s work in the creative space. “We recommend each other for gigs,” Victor says. “When one wins, we both win.” Their daily routines keep them close, watching a movie during dinner, cooking together, or spending Sundays doing things that matter; church, lunch, walks, or events. It is the little things that make their bond even stronger.