We said ‘I do’ after a decade of break up

Their story began at Makerere University, where they both pursued a bachelor’s degree in Information Technology; Resty in the day programme and Robert in the evening. Although their class schedules rarely overlapped, fate brought them face-to-face after graduation. About a month after university, their paths crossed meaningfully. Robert had taken on a project that required assembling a large team, and through a mutual friend, Resty was invited to join. The project took them to Jinja City in December 2015 and stretched into January 2016, during the general elections. “As the project lead, I was in charge of everything, from logistics and operations to conflict resolution,” Robert recalls. “When the project wrapped up, I asked her to stay behind and help me out while the rest of the team returned to camp. I used that opportunity to spend more time with her.”

It was the first time the two worked closely together. Though Resty had heard of Robert before, praised by their mutual friend for his programming prowess, they had never interacted directly until then. “That month in Jinja was intense,” Resty shares. “We worked long hours, but it also gave us the chance to get to know each other.” It did not take long for their connection to deepen. “We became more than just colleagues within that same month,” Resty says. “By the time the project ended, it was clear we had something special.” What truly drew Resty to Robert was his emotional intelligence. “The way he handled the team, with calm, empathy, and maturity, won my trust. I thought, if he can manage almost 90 people with that kind of grace, he can surely handle just one like me,” she says. What began as a professional partnership quickly blossomed into a personal bond. Not long after, they moved in together.

Learning through the years

For 10 years, Resty and Robert weathered multiple breakups and reconciliations. Their greatest hurdle was poor conflict resolution. Arguments would often end in prolonged silences, with each withdrawing instead of talking things through. “If I was not happy with him, I would go my way, and he would go his,” Resty admits. “I would block him and stop picking his calls. But we have outgrown that. Now, we sit down and talk. Or we allow a bit of silence, but eventually, we resolve things.” Robert agrees, saying that learning to express hurt has helped them grow individually and as a couple. “Talking through issues might lead to arguments, but those confrontations help us reach mutual understanding.”

They also rely on a trusted mutual friend to mediate when communication breaks down. “She has a gift,” Robert says. “She does not take sides, but helps us resolve conflict with wisdom.” These hard-won experiences have deepened their connection and strengthened their self-awareness. Resty has learnt the value of patience and handling conflict more calmly. “I like to sort things immediately, even when they are minor,” she says. “But Robert helps me slow down and revisit issues with clarity.” Robert, in turn, credits Resty with helping him overcome fear and self-doubt. As an over-thinker, he often hesitated to begin projects. “She pushes me to believe in myself,” he says. “Where I analyse, she acts. It has helped me take more leaps.”

The road to I do

Resty describes their celebrations as a true family union. Held within a single week, an introduction ceremony on June 21 followed by a wedding on June 28, both events reflected the strong support of their community and the sense that everything unfolded according to God’s plan. “My family showed up for me,” Resty says, acknowledging how her aunties and siblings stepped in to fill the emotional void left by her late mother. Friends also played a crucial role, from helping with planning to standing by her side throughout the celebrations. Although the preparations were intense, Resty remained grounded in her faith.

“I am a big believer in God. I knew He could not bring us this far only to abandon us at the end,” she says. Amid the chaos of planning and a flood of phone calls, Robert found peace in surrendering control. Looking back, both he and Resty are proud of how far they have come, from a simple campus crush to a lasting partnership. They have come to learn that love is not just a feeling but a deliberate, daily choice. With a deepening bond and renewed commitment, the couple now steps into marriage with open hearts and hopeful eyes, ready for the road ahead.

Why commitment matters

In an age where cohabitation and casual relationships are often celebrated more than commitment, Robert remains unapologetic about the value of formalising their union. “Many people today brag about not being married, but marriage brings blessings,” he says. “Standing before God and making vows, and then honouring those vows, changes everything. It aligns your life, your finances, and your peace.” He believes there is a deep sense of pride and purpose that comes from having a spouse and building a life together. “It feels amazing to say, ‘This is my wife.’” For Resty, becoming “Mrs Kasozi” is a title she wears with joy. “Before, people used to call me Mama Manuella,” she says with a chuckle. “But now, it is different. It has taken us a lot to get here, and I am truly grateful.” Future together Now officially husband and wife, the couple is dreaming bigger. Resty hopes for more children and a bustling, joy-filled household.

“I love a big family. But more than that, I want a happy one, one with emotional, mental, and financial stability,” she says. Robert is not entirely sold on expanding the family, but he respects her dreams. “I may not agree with everything, but I give it time, especially when I see how happy it makes her,” he says. Work and family With both partners employed, Robert is often away on consultancy assignments and Resty is working a demanding eight-to-four job, the couple is intentional about creating a healthy work-life balance. Their strategy includes regular family meals, weekend playtime with their daughter, and attending church together.

“You do not need grand gestures,” Robert says, adding: “Sometimes it is just about tickling your daughter or watching a movie as a family.” They also prioritise open communication, making sure their love does not get buried under the weight of parenting and other responsibilities. “When both parties are involved, love does not reduce; it evolves,” Robert adds.

Advice

Their advice to engaged or dating couples is straightforward: tune out the noise. “Do not listen to negative voices. If you know you are marrying for the right reasons, go ahead; do it within your means and with God guiding you,” Resty says.

Robert echoes the sentiment: “If your intentions are pure, do not let fear or society stop you. Just do your thing. You don’t have to impress anyone.”

They also stress the importance of practicality, especially when planning a wedding. Their own started with a guest list of 200 but was scaled down to 100.

“Work within your budget. It is your love that matters, not the numbers,” says Resty.



