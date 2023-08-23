What are you doing to effect change in your life?

There is no escaping the fact that we have traded the fabric that bound us as a society for foreign concepts, chief among them consumerism. We have let money render every other value old-fashioned, which permits ruthlessness and systemically reduces everything to the value of money. If you have money, you will get away with anything.

For example, the past few weeks, one of our leading politicians has been a topical subject after unveiling their plush country home. Every pundit worth their salt has contributed their five cents and most of them are disapproving. “Why show off such a gigantic edifice in the face of the endemic poverty right at their doorstep?” Later, the pundits drive off in their air-conditioned cars, to their seven-figure cushy jobs. I find it hard to believe that the motivation behind their opinion is not driven by envy and a sense of self-righteousness.

What they are concerned with is more than masonry and architecture. The edifice is a symbol of what we have become; a society driven by appearances. The pundits are angry because one of their own has made the mistake of exposing their lifestyle to the masses.

There is a cause and effect here; people lie, steal and kill since the only things many seem to attach value to are a fleet of luxury cars in the compound, a 10-bedroom, 15-bathroom lavish home and sacks of money under the bed. While I find these obscene and an indictment on our consciousness as the elite of the nation, many others gleefully spend their time admiring and praising ‘their person’ for a job well done.

How can we pour truckloads of money into a private residence when the small primary schools we went to are crumbling? Our village wells have dried up because of neglect but we do not care; after all, we have fenced off our homes and have installed gravity water systems. The small health centres in your village have fallen into disrepair but you are spending money maintaining an Olympic-sized infinity pool, in which you occasionally dip your toes for a photo moment.

But even with all this on our consciences, when you send out invitation for the grand opening, we will be there in throngs and will sit through your sanctimonious speech and offer our congratulations. While you attest everything to fasting and prayer, everyone surely knows or has an idea that this wealth is not divinely ordained. I think even God does a double take when He hears His name being dragged into matters He definitely did not have a hand in. I may be accused of sour-graping and I do not want to begrudge anyone of their dream house since most people were born in huts and when we came to Kampala, we often had to jump over several channels to get to the one-roomed tenements we called homes.

But as harmful as these things are, there is a subtler evil; the brainwashing and conditioning of the younger generation to this obviously dangerous viewpoint. Scientists reveal that our perception is actually a limited model of reality that shuts out the “real” reality. This means that so many people will be blinded to the “real” reality and see what their thought leaders are modeling for them. Take a moment to ask yourself how we got here. The answer is our obsession with the west. We turned our eyes to them, aping their lifestyle at the expense of our own and so, here we are in the firm grip of capitalism and consumerism.

We have lost sight of the road and are veering towards the abyss. Burying our heads in the sand will not save us from being consumed by the evil we naively welcomed into our midst. It is so frustrating because as an alternative to tackling the issue head on, we choose to shamelessly focus on smaller problems instead of the ones looming over our heads. For instance, instead of addressing our leaders’ quality of leadership or lack of thereof and demanding more from them, we resent them for what they have accumulated. We attack their lifestyle and when they ignore our toothless barking, as they should, we go back to count our coins in miserable contentment.

However, what are you doing to effect changes in your life? Because change has a ripple effect and as they say, it begins with you. Are you raising your children with the right values? Do you conduct yourself with integrity? Because if you cannot even be honest with your spouse, what right do you have to demand that others do the same? Remember we live in a participatory universe that responds to human experience directly. If you have no personal integrity, how can you judge someone else?

What we need to do is strip ourselves of all pretenses, evaluate what we have become and lay a strategy to doing better. A radical mindset change is needed to replace our worldview so we can gain a clear perspective of the moment we are living in. This is the only way positive and lasting change can be achieved.

Reasearch. Whenever you decide to make a change, you must first understand why you are making the change in the first place.

Associate Professor Anthony Grant, from the University of Sydney’s Coaching Psychology Unit, says you should start by defining your core values and identify what is important to you.