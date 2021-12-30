Prime

What you need to know about dating apps

When developing your online dating profile, make sure you do not include your last name, contact information. PHOTO/COUTRTESY

By  Chris Hart

What you need to know:

  • If you have not already taken the leap into the online dating world (or if you have but are not in too deep yet), here are a few things you should know first.

If you are single and looking to meet someone, one of the best places to meet people is online. Decades ago, you had to register with the dating site you were interested in, but this is not the case as there are plenty of dating apps you can use. Dating apps come with many benefits that include:

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.