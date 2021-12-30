What you need to know about dating apps

If you are single and looking to meet someone, one of the best places to meet people is online. Decades ago, you had to register with the dating site you were interested in, but this is not the case as there are plenty of dating apps you can use. Dating apps come with many benefits that include:

Convenience

When you register with your preferred dating site and enter the necessary information, you have to rush home every day to check whether someone has contacted you. This is usually bothersome and can sometimes result in you losing an interesting person as you often do not reply in time. A dating app checks your dating activity and if there is any alert, it lets you know immediately on your phone. This allows you to respond in time.

Since you install the app on your phone, you travel with it everywhere. This is highly convenient as you do not need to rush home in the evening to check your activity. The app is also easy to use. When you are looking to meet a person, you only need to scroll right or left depending on whether you like the person or not. In the event both of you like each other, you get a notification and you can start chatting.

Time-saving

In addition to convenience, they are also time-saving. Since you can check your activity on the go, you do not have to set a specific time to do it. If you are travelling, you can check your updates and respond to the messages without wasting any more time.

Easy to set up

If you have signed up to a dating site you know that the process is usually long and boring. In most cases, you have to fill a lengthy questionnaire that could be annoying. With dating apps, you only need to download the app and install it on your device. You then enter your email address, password, and progress to fill your preferences and you are good to go. The easy to set up feature allows you to start meeting people as soon as possible.

Tips

While there are many popular dating apps you can go for, not all are right for you. Nowadays, there are apps for almost any dating category. There are dating apps for Christians, seniors, and so on. To be successful, use the right ones. For example, if you are a senior, go for senior dating apps. This way you will easily find a dating partner than when you use a general app.

Just like with dating sites, safety is a major issue. When interacting with people, be cautious since some people might not be genuine. To be on the safe side, stay away from any person who sounds or looks suspicious.

Staying safe while using dating apps

While you are never to blame if someone behaves in a predatory or disrespectful way toward you in the online dating world, there are things you can do to stay safe. According to verywellmind.com, here are some useful safety tips you can put into practice right away to help you be more mindful.

Use a unique photo

When developing your dating profile, avoid using the same photo that you have on your social media accounts. If you use the same photo as your Facebook photo or your Instagram page, it is really easy for someone to do a reverse image search with Google. As a result, if you are using the same photo on all your accounts, it is much easier for someone to find you on social media.

Leave out the personal details

When developing your online dating profile, make sure you do not include your last name, contact information, nicknames, or social media handles. You want to keep the personal details to a minimum. After all, if you come across someone who is a little on the creepy side, you do not want them having too much information about you.

You may even want to tighten the security on your social media accounts to add another layer of protection. For instance, on Facebook change your page to where everything is private and only able to be viewed by “Friends,” not “Friends of Friends.”

Precautions when meeting

Avoid letting someone know exactly where you live. Instead, arrange to meet in a public place and provide your own transportation. You should also let a close friend know where you will be and when you will be home. You want your friends to know as much information as possible should something go wrong.

Caution

Once on your date, stay aware and alert. Do not leave your drink unattended and keep the first few dates short. You may even want to bring a self-defence tool with you such as pepper spray or a high-powered flashlight.

And, if the person you are meeting is making you uncomfortable or scared, enlist the help of a friend in leaving the situation. Remember, you should never feel bad about putting your safety first. Even if you have to do something rude to escape a situation, you need to make sure you are safe.