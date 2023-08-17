When I tell them about my children, men run away

I am 30 years old. While in Senior Six, I became pregnant and had a baby. A few years later, I got married to a different man and had another child. Unfortunately, after five years, we separated. The problem I am facing now is that whenever I tell a man I am dating that I have two children with two different men, they run away and cut off all communication. I thought being honest was the best thing but it is not working. Should I stop telling them the truth? Please advise.

Sarah.

Dear Sarah,

Navigating the dating world can be a challenge for single mothers. While dating can be an exciting and fun experience, it can also come with its own set of obstacles. You have to balance your time between your children and your dating life, and you may also have to deal with people who are not understanding of your situation. I would like to thank you for being true to yourself and being bold enough to tell all potential suitors about your children. And I can imagine the frustration that comes with you trying to stick to your value of being honest about your life. Young women are quite vulnerable, especially in their teenage years when it is possible to find themselves with a different plan than they had during childhood. As a young woman, it is also quite normal for you to want to have a relationship even if you have children.

Having children here is not the issue. It could be that the kind of men you are interacting with are not necessarily the right ones for you. Finding a suitor takes patience andt involves reorganising yourself right from the inside.

Take time to learn about yourself; this might involve self-development and also work around having optimal mental health. Pay more attention to your needs which will in the end increase your self-esteem and make you have the confidence to look for the right values in others.

Do you have a bottom line with the kind of man you would like to settle down with? From what you shared, you might end up meeting the same type of man. It is important to know what you want as a person. What are your values? Having an idea of the kind of man you would love to settle down with will raise your confidence in trying to find a future partner.

It is also important to let any new man coming into your life know about your children and decide if he wants to stay with you or not. Lying in the first place and then telling someone the truth after the relationship has developed will be worse since then, that person will consider it betrayal.

The men who have run away are not the right ones for you. Eventually, you will meet the right man who will accept you as you are.

For now, occupy yourself with that which is helping you to improve yourself in your social, economic and all other spheres of life. Also, join support groups to help you cope with being a single mother.

Reader advice

Always tell the truth

Mayimuna Kaheru. Good things come to those who wait. And true love appreciates you for who you are. Remain honest, patient, do not hide the truth and be focused. You will find a man who will love you and your children.

Examine yourself

Francis Droti. One problem many single mothers have is always thinking they are young and beautiful and will find another man. Real men are not after physical beauty. A beautiful body is good but good character is best. Check your character.

Your children come first

Phoebe Miriam. You have just not met the man for you. Relationships are full of ups and downs and people do not always settle with the father of their children. This is attributed to the fact that majority of men have responsibility phobia yet love the pleasures of sex. Remember that your children are your primary responsibility. Love them above any man until the right person comes along.

Focus on self growth

Nsi Ude Eze. A patient dog they say eats the fattest bone. Sincerity, honesty and modest behaviour are the bedrock of sound and lasting relationships. So, keep being sincere, your weaknesses notwithstanding. However, other than your assumptions on the reasons for them leaving, I think there is need for you to embark on careful self-reflection and possibly check whether there are no other push factors from your side because every man values a sincere woman. You should also not allow marital concerns to deter your growth.

True love waits

Jonsen WaBobi. Good things come to those who wait. If you want true love, do not force it and never rush it. True love appreciates you for who you are.

Let them go

Steve Wod Rwot. Thank God they are running away to make way for Mr Right. Meanwhile, focus on being the best woman any man would want to marry.

Its not about children

Dennis Nuwagaba. It is not about the number of children you have or men you have dated. True love does not look at that my dear. A real man who will love you forever will not look at that as a barrier to loving you except if you prove otherwise.

Do not force them

George William. The problem is not you having the children, but wanting or forcing the man to take care of them.

Know the reality

Billy Mubiru. A man will calculate how much effort he has to put in to please a woman who has two children. You have to love them almost more than the mother and should be able to help them when their fathers fail at their responsibilities. It is hard to be a father to children who are not yours, especially when their real fathers are comfortably enjoying their other lives.