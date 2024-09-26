When to run and not look back

When preparing our daughters for marriage, we often emphasise the importance of patience and tolerance. We remind them that marriage is not a bed of roses and encourage them to brace themselves for potential disappointments and hardships.

While this advice is grounded in reality, it can feel disheartening, especially for those celebrating a significant milestone.

Is it any wonder that, upon entering marriage, many struggle to recognise mistreatment or to advocate for themselves? By conditioning our minds to expect nothing but challenges, we inadvertently condition ourselves to accept any hardships that come our way.

While marriage is indeed meant to be a lifelong commitment, and couples should strive to work through their issues, it is equally vital to recognise when it is time to let go. Sometimes, walking away is the healthiest choice, particularly when children are involved. Emphasising both resilience and the courage to leave when necessary can empower our daughters to seek relationships that truly nurture their wellbeing.

Research shows that being in a toxic or abusive relationship can seriously harm both mental and physical health. For example, studies indicate that people in abusive relationships are more likely to experience anxiety, depression, and even physical health issues like heart disease. A study published in the American Journal of Public Health found that women who stay in violent relationships often suffer from long-term health problems. This underscores the need to evaluate the impact of the relationship on everyone’s wellbeing.

Partners need to know when to hold on, when to fight for the relationship, and when to walk away much like Kenny Rogers famously sang. The challenge is that love can sometimes blind us to the warning signs, leading us into dangerous situations.

If your partner often reacts in extreme ways to minor issues such as breaking dishes over a poorly cooked meal or locking you out of the house for being late, this is a serious warning sign. Such a reaction may indicate deeper emotional problems, which could escalate over time.





Another red flag is if your partner tries to isolate you from friends or forbids you from working. Research shows that this kind of controlling behaviour can make you feel helpless and dependent, trapping you in a cycle of abuse.

Aggression in a relationship is another major concern. If your partner believes that every disagreement should be resolved through anger or violence, this is not a healthy sign of love.

The World Health Organisation highlights that intimate partner violence is a serious global issue affecting millions. It is crucial to take threats of harm seriously; ignoring them can lead to severe consequences.

Many of us have heard chilling accounts of individuals who, before ultimately committing a violent act, repeatedly threatened to harm their partner. These alarming confessions often reveal a troubling pattern; the warning signs were present, yet they went unheeded.

In many cases, friends, family, and even the victims themselves may dismiss these threats as empty or exaggerated. However, research shows that such threats should never be taken lightly. They can serve as critical indicators of escalating tension and potential danger in a relationship.

By the time the situation culminates in tragedy, the gradual build-up of intimidation and fear can create a toxic environment that is difficult to escape. Recognising and addressing these threats early on is crucial, as ignoring them can have devastating consequences. This reality highlights the importance of listening to our instincts and seeking help when we notice signs of abuse, rather than waiting for the situation to reach a breaking point.

If your partner continues to spend excessively on personal interests while ignoring the family’s needs, this could signal deeper issues. For instance, if they expect you to wake up at odd hours to cater to their whims, it shows a lack of respect for your time and well-being. These demands can create resentment and strain the relationship.

Many individuals struggle to leave a relationship because they fear judgment from others or worry about their financial stability after a breakup. However, it is important to remember that your safety and emotional health are far more valuable than any relationship. The signs of trouble should never be ignored.