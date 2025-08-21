When two hearts connect: Simon Bunks on true love

Their union, sealed in a private yet attractive wedding at the scenic lakeside venue in Busabaala, has been the subject of admiration, curiosity, and, for some, controversy. Photos of the beaming couple, Simon in a sleek, tailored suit and Sharon in an elegant white gown, quickly spread across Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. The images told one story: a beautiful celebration of love. But as the posts went viral, so did the chatter. Some celebrated their happiness, while others speculated about motives, questioning whether this was a tale of true love or a move driven by money and immigration papers. Yet behind the headlines and the hashtags lies a far more grounded reality, one of late-night conversations across continents, months of waiting, shared dreams, and a connection built not in the spotlight but in the quiet spaces between songs and messages.

In this interview, Simon and Sharon share the journey that brought them together, the challenges they have faced, and the life they are building beyond the wedding day.

Q: Simon, let us start at the beginning. How did you and Sharon first connect?

Simon Bunks: We started talking last year, around October, through social media. Sharon had been following my music for a while, and she reached out. She told me she loved my songs so much, and that is how our conversations began.

Sharon: (Smiling) I had been listening to his music for months. There was something raw and honest about it. So, I just sent him a message to say I appreciated his art, and the connection grew from there.

Q: How long have you been together, and when did you first meet in person?

Simon Bunks: It has been 11 months now. But because Sharon was still in Australia, we only met physically on June 2. That was a big day for us; after months of calls and texts, finally seeing each other face to face was something special.

Sharon: It was emotional. You know, people talk about “online chemistry” and wonder if it is real, but when I saw him in person, it was like we had known each other forever.

Q: What made you feel she was the one for you?

Simon Bunks: She gives me peace. That is the most important thing for me. She understands me deeply, not just as a musician, but as a person. I have been heartbroken before, the reason I am careful about who I let into my life. But with Sharon, I do not have to second-guess anything.

Sharon: We balance each other. He is not only passionate and energetic, but he is also thoughtful. I feel safe with him.

Q: Have you met Sharon’s family yet?

Simon Bunks: Not yet, but I am soon meeting them in Australia. We talk on video calls sometimes, but meeting in person will be different. About the exact details, I would rather keep that private.

Sharon: My family has been very supportive. They know I am happy, and that is what matters most to them.

Q: The wedding at Busabaala was beautiful. Tell us about it.

Simon Bunks: It was very private. We wanted something intimate, just for close friends and family. But you know how it is these days, once someone posts a photo or video, it travels faster than you can imagine. Suddenly, our small ceremony was all over the internet, not just in Uganda but across the world.

Sharon: The setting was perfect, by the lake, with music, laughter, and love in the air. Even though some of my family could not attend because of the distance, they were there in spirit. We felt surrounded by blessings.

Q: How do you handle the public attention and social media speculation?

Simon Bunks: You cannot control what people say. Some will celebrate you; others will doubt you. I have seen comments suggesting it is about money or papers. But I want to make it clear, it is not for the money or papers. I do not know about others, but for me, I chose peace. That is my truth.

Sharon: We laugh about it sometimes. People will always have opinions. But the ones who matter know our hearts.

Q: What are your plans as a couple moving forward?

Simon Bunks: She is now married to me, which means she is Ugandan too. We plan to travel whenever we want. We will visit Australia sometimes, but I still need to focus on my music career here.

Sharon: We want to enjoy life, travel, and appreciate every moment that God gives us. It is not just about moving between two countries; it is about building a life where both of our worlds come together.





As the interview concludes, Simon and Sharon share meaningful glances that convey more than words ever could. They are a couple navigating a unique journey, part love story, part cultural bridge, and part public spectacle, yet grounded in a shared desire for peace, joy, and authenticity.

While the world engages in debates and speculation, Simon is already back in the studio, and Sharon is settling into her new life in Uganda. Together, they are beginning to write their story.

Lessons

Q: Reflecting on your love story, what is the biggest lesson you have learnt so far?

Simon Bunks: I have learnt that love does not follow a script. We did not meet traditionally, but that does not make our love any less real. You have to be open-minded and trust your heart.

Sharon: It is also important to protect your relationship from unnecessary distractions. Love needs space to grow, away from the pressure of public opinion.