Which of the different stages of dating have you reached?

Recently, in a conversation with a friend, she made some interesting statements in regards to the stages of dating with specific reference to how we as a generation are never prepared going into relationships...

Dating and relationships are in constant evolution (especially with this generation and the ones that will follow), so granted we are all well within our right to worry and wonder about what the next person and the next relationship have in store for us.

The way we relate to our parents, our friends, and, yes, our romantic partners, moves through distinct stages as bonds are formed and tested.

Why is it, then, that the stages of a romantic relationship seem more difficult to decipher?

While it is true that every relationship cycles through different phases, what they entail and how long they last differ from couple to couple.

Here they are

However, there are some standard stages we all experience when we enter a new relationship. I like to break them into five categories; the awkward stage, the infatuation stage, the unclear stage, the intimacy stage and lastly, the commitment stage.

The awkward stage is where the relationship starts, after initial meeting. While some chance encounters result in instant chemistry, there is typically an initial awkwardness to slouch off before the first date and even during it. Testing the lukewarm waters of ‘do they like me or not?’ can be the toughest part.

The exciting periods?

The very first steps of a potential relationship include the biggest challenges of all and could prove to be awkward even though you might be extremely aware of what you desire in life.

If you have made it past the initial awkwardness, couples tend to enter one of the most exciting periods, the infatuation stage of a relationship also called the honeymoon phase.

This is a golden period, all you do spend copious amounts of time obsessing over this person you met, using every excuse to bring them up in any and every conversation you are a part of.

Right after infatuation you move right into the unclear stage. The act of falling in love is effortless, automatic even.

Moving on from falling in love to contemplating long-term exclusivity, however, is a scary, albeit exhilarating, step to take. This is where the unclear stage of a relationship sets in.

You may doubt the veracity of your love/like for this person; you may even question if your values and lifestyles are compatible. This is also the stage that decides whether the relationship survives.

Intimacy rules

The intimacy stage is often associated with and thought to only mean physical intimacy, but this also refers to emotional intimacy where you both start to open up to each other unreservedly, characterised by closeness, honesty.

What commitment means to a couple is wide and varying. It could mean moving in together, getting engaged, or simply deciding to enter a long-term, exclusive relationship.

The commitment stage for every couple is unique, you cannot put an exact time-stamp on reaching the partnership stage of a relationship.

Every relationship takes work, but the work should not be hard, if a relationship is good for you and meant to be, everything should happen with ease.

READY?

Five...

Every relationship goes through five dating stages. These stages of dating are attraction, reality, commitment, intimacy, and, finally, engagement. Through these five stages of dating, you’ll learn if you and your partner are destined for a lifetime commitment. Or not!