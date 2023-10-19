Who is he buying gifts for?

My husband and I have been married for three years and have a joint account that we each contribute money to at the end of the month. However, lately, he withdraws money without telling me or even explaining its purpose. Now I have started getting receipts of gifts I was not given. What should I do? Joan

Dear Joan,

It is indeed not easy to establish whom he is buying these gifts for unless he tells you. This can cause suspicion and uneasiness in a relationship and I must say you are not alone. The idea of a joint account is healthy if the couple is open about finances. Unfortunately such a good idea can lead to relationship distress if one person decides to do the opposite.

Apart from infidelity, financial issues are one of the leading causes of broken marriages. Therefore, any decision on financial management in the family has to be handled with care. Learning several options is another powerful tool to mitigate the frustration that comes after one person is not faithful.

It looks as if you and your husband were doing well until something changed. Well, the most powerful tool in any relationship is communication. Taking into consideration that you might be overpowered by negative emotions, take care of yourself first.

Use self-regulation skills to help you be firm and ask for a meeting with your husband. Of course, the natural tendency to raise your voice and criticise will be the first option but remember you have done this and probably it has not yielded.

Try to be non-confrontational and tell him how you feel about the new behavior you have noticed. Give him time to explain about the gifts and receipts. Remember he might be willing to change or not. This is not your problem as you cannot force an adult to change. However, the bank has other options it can give you as a coupe especially withdraw rights which make it impossible for one partner to withdraw minus the knowledge of the other.

The other way would be to agree to first halt the savings and then start all over after solving the issue. There is help from either financial counseling from a professional or at the same time relationship counseling which gives you a safe space to discuss what is stressing the relationship and enable you to form an alliance or be more collaborative as a couple if you decide to.

Evelyn Connie Kharono, Counseling Psychologist, STCF

Readers' advice



Speak to him

Woods Western

Which joint account did u open? I thought both of you would have been signatories of that account if it was joint. Nevertheless, sit with him and resolve your issues. Feel free to express your suspicions before him and let him clarify to whom the gifts are going. Then finally, reset the password of your account to let you both be signatories.

Get a bank amendment

Maureen Molly

First, you need to get a statement and if there is a transaction you are not aware of ask for accountability from him. From this, you will discuss and request your bank to amend the instruction from “either of the signatories” to “both signatories”

Stop using emotions

Moses Patrick Ojilong SSalongo

A joint account should have you as one of the signatories. If you are not, then you used your emotions to open the account. You do not open a bank account using your heart your mind should be there also. Stop depositing money on the account.

Stop deposits

Generous Nakie

Let him do what he wants but stop depositing money on the joint account until you get a clear explanation from him. If you opened a joint account with him, how do you let him to be the only signatory?

It’s a red flag

Winnie Nalukenge

That is already a red flag my dear. Calmly sit down with him and let him explain to you where the money is going. How does he withdraw money from a joint account without your consent? If he cannot make you a signatory to that account, you need to stop depositing money on it.

Let him explain

Mary Lamunu

If you did not talk about any investment plans with him, stop depositing any money there and he will only be spending his own money. Even with investments, he should notify you about the much he withdraws and what it is meant for. If he does not, then you have all the reasons to be suspicious.

Watch out

Donavan Alecs Nyakojo

How did he withdraw money without you if it is a joint account? If you have been married for three years, he should be communicating very clearly and then you ought to know which relative needs the money he is withdrawing. If he does not say, then the receipts of the gifts you are receiving are a very big red flag that you have to watch out for.