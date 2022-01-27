Who should control the remote?

There is a World War brewing in my house. My husband and I have very demanding jobs. So, when we get home in the evening, we love to watch TV to relax. However, my husband loves watching anything politics, while for me, a good sermon or praise and worship songs are all I need to unwind. Thing is, he always takes control of the remote and will not change even when I request him to do so. Shouldn’t the remote be shared 50/50?

Anonymous

Dear anonymous,

It is common for a couple to go through a power struggle and this can involve a TV remote or even who should feed the baby at night, among others. It sounds like both you and your husband find TV as your central leisure point and so, it is likely that you will end up arguing over the remote if you do not come up with a better strategy.

Research elsewhere shows that men usually dominate when it comes to the remote and at times, the women give in order to have peace. The largest percentage of an individual’s behaviour is shaped through the environment and this includes family and culture.

The need to assume power is embedded in a male brain right from childhood and this means that unless the individual is influenced by an altruistic kind of behaviour, it is common that they will use their power to win in most family scenarios.

Operating on a 50/50 rule in a marriage setting would be ideal but then this sets up a couple to look out for the significant other’s mistakes. In marriage, each of the individuals has their own faults although we tend to look out for the other person. Negotiation would be more helpful in this situation.

Remember even when you are married, you are individuals. You have different tastes and this is what makes marriage unique. Marriage survives well on compromise and understanding. It might be difficult to meet your spouse’s expectations 100 percent.

Take time and see how you tend to ask for the remote, could it be that you do it in a nagging way? Do you set up a heated debate when your husband is already in the middle of watching a programme?

If yes, then wait for a time when you are both not tired and in your best mood and then bring up the topic. Let your husband know that you too love to watch a different station after his programme or you can agree to do it alternatively.

Sometimes, we are battling work stress and it ends up interrupting relationships at home.

This depends so much on how you communicate as a couple. For some, it is done at an equal footing and for others, the man might dominate. Learn your partner and know how to solve family issues with him. You can also find alternative leisure points in your house such that you do not go into anxiety as you wait for the remote.

Reader advice

Get a hobby

Jane Nsokwa. Taking care of yourself can help you improve your outlook on life. Make time for things such as getting together with friends or finding a hobby that makes you feel good about yourself. Instead of fighting with your hubby about the remote, instead use this time to catch up with your family and friends. You can watch TV when he is done.

Agree on timing

Krystin Nakabugo. Wait until you have children. The battle with be between politics, praise and worship but Disney Junior will win the battle. Truth is, in this day and age, there are more important things to worry about. If you are not in a position to buy another TV, then agree on a time when you can each watch the TV without getting in each other’s way.

Spend time together

Jimmy Wester. Why do you have to depend on the TV to unwind? You have got each other. You can talk about how each other’s day was and use this time to bond. Find something that you both enjoy doing together and focus on that. A marriage is too holy to be destroyed by control over a remote.

Buy another TV

Lord Kaysm Cassy. Call me selfish but to have peace, I must have my own TV and the family theirs.

Watch on your phone

Celine Kirabo. Buy a smart phone and watch your sermons on it. Those things of controlling are done in single life. In marriage strive to look for peace, love and money.

Compromise is key

Henry Kasozi. When you are single, you have control but after getting married your wife takes over. If this is the way to have peace in a home, then let her have her way. I am sure you can find other constructive things to do during this time.

Come to an agreement

Aaron Yovani. You have to sit down and agree on what time he gets to watch his programmes and what time you get to watch yours. Trust me, it works. Unless if one of you is selfish and a control freak.

Find common ground

Sandra Frances. First of all, be glad that he comes home in time to spend time with you. Instead of fighting him, find a common ground. I am sure he is not always watching politics. You could also try and show interest in what he watches and I am sure with time he will also watch what you like with you. Use this as a chance to bond. With all the stressful situations marriage throws at us, you cannot allow this to create a misunderstanding.