Why does my wife drag children into our fights?

I am a father of three, and I am deeply troubled by how my wife handles conflict in our marriage. Every time we argue, even over minor issues, she insists on involving our children. Sometimes, she wakes them up in the middle of the night just to have them “witness” our fights or give their opinion on who is right.

Our eldest is 13, the youngest is just seven. It breaks my heart to see them confused, scared, or forced to say things just to avoid upsetting their mother. I have tried asking her to keep our disagreements between us, but she accuses me of hiding the truth and trying to appear innocent.

I feel like this is damaging the children emotionally, and I do not know how to protect them without making things worse at home. What should I do before it leaves lasting harm on our family? Michael

Dear Michael, it is sad that you two are having such fights in your marriage, and even more concerning that the children are “forcibly” involved, based on your description. There are undoubtedly two issues here: your troubled relationship and, most definitely, the involvement of the children. In our response, it may not be possible to explore the issues surrounding your relationship in detail, as you have not provided much information. However, in the bigger picture, it is essential to address those issues because your children’s overall emotional health, including the key modelling framework, partly depends on the quality of your relationship with your wife. The most urgent concern, as you mentioned, is your wife’s involvement of your children. You are right, this will undoubtedly be damaging to them.

When children are forced to take sides in adult conflicts, it introduces guilt that causes stress in an environment that should be safe. It profoundly distorts their childhood, making them responsible for adult issues. Additionally, this can set a precedent for their future relationships, where weaponising children becomes ‘acceptable.” Moreover, the psychological and emotional repercussions may be deeper than they appear. Essentially, Micheal, your concerns are justified. But knowing the problem is only half the battle, what will be the benefit if no action is taken? I do not want to suggest that you are helpless or that there is little you can do. I believe you have the power to act as a father and husband. First, refuse to engage in any arguments if the children are involved.

Make this explicitly clear to your wife: there will be no discussion or engagement if the children physically intervene in the conversations. Do not waver on this point, because lamenting without action will not help. Second, take the time to speak kindly and compassionately to the children, assuring them that what is happening between you and their mother is not their fault. Follow your words with concrete actions. Third, it is clear that writing to us indicates this situation deeply challenges you, and understandably so. Beyond this response, you might need external mediation. While I am unsure of what is comfortable for you, consulting a family counsellor or therapist, and/or a significant person in both your lives, could be beneficial.

The approach your wife is taking, involving the children, will scarcely find support in most circles, and her respect for someone outside the situation might help. Finally, could her resorting to this method be a desperate attempt to prompt agreement between you two or to push for change? If so, then following the earlier suggestion, seeking help to resolve your marital issues might offer a more holistic solution. Also, find support, whether it is through trusted friends, a faith leader, a counsellor, or a support group for fathers. You are doing something incredibly brave: standing between your children and emotional harm. That takes strength, compassion, and wisdom. You may not be able to change your wife’s behaviour overnight, but you can control how you respond and how you shield your children. That matters more than you might ever know.

Official statistics were released by the Department for Work and Pensions in the United Kingdom on the proportion of children affected by parental conflict in families. The figures showed that 10 percent of children in couple-parent families had at least one parent who reported relationship distress in the 2021 to 2022 survey period.

Reader advice

Stand your ground

Richard Mukasa. You may have married a woman with a manipulative, controlling spirit; what some would call a Jezebel. She is emotionally hijacking the home and using your children in her power games. Be prayerful, firm, and wise. Stand your ground before she completely erodes your authority and your children’s well-being.

Protect your children

Simon Alibu. Consider sending the children to boarding school if things do not improve. It is not ideal, but at least they will be shielded from the emotional trauma caused by regular fights. It gives you and your wife time to work through your issues without scarring the children in the process.

Learn to communicate

Rossette Tugume. Why are you even fighting in the first place? Marriage does not have to be a battlefield. Can’t the two of you learn to communicate better and live peacefully? Sit down like adults and talk. The yelling, blaming, and dragging children into your fights only makes things worse. Choose peace every single time.

Fight in private

Simon Alibu. If you need to argue, do it when the children are at school, not at night when they are home. Conflict is not always avoidable, but it can be managed in private. Do not let the children grow up thinking fighting is normal. Protect their peace while you work on restoring yours.

Go for counselling

Nozulu Sikhosana. The best thing for both of you is to seek professional marriage counselling. There may be underlying issues neither of you is equipped to handle alone. A neutral third party can help unpack the root of these conflicts and offer healthy ways to communicate. Do not wait until it is too late.

Be leader of the home

Thakker Paddy. You need to read The Art of Female Manipulative Behaviour. She is not just fighting; you are being emotionally managed. She is using the children as insurance, so that when they grow up, she looks like a saint. This is strategic. Take back leadership of your home, or you will lose it to calculated chaos.

She is hiding something

Joel Alol P’Alol. Brother, go for a DNA test. The way she is acting toxic and trying to manipulate the children suggests she might be hiding something. That level of hostility and guilt projection is not normal. Protect yourself and your mental health. You deserve the truth, even if it is painful. Better to know now than regret later.

Be the bigger man

Sylvia Ssali. The best way to avoid fights is to simply walk away. If things heat up, take a stroll to cool off. If she is still ranting when you return, consider sleeping elsewhere. This helps both of you calm down. Time and space can give perspective and restore sanity, better than shouting matches ever will.

Samuel Ssettumba

Counsellor



