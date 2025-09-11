Will I learn to love my husband?

Everyone told me to marry my best friend, and I did. He is loyal, respectful, and treats me well. But I have realised I am not romantically attracted to him. I thought love would grow, but nearly two years into the marriage, I feel like I am living with a brother. We do not argue, but we do not connect intimately either. I dread physical intimacy, and I find myself fantasising about other people. I feel horrible because he has done nothing wrong. He genuinely adores me and has no idea that I am unhappy. I thought love was about companionship, but I now see chemistry matters too. I do not want to hurt him, yet I also do not want to live a lie. Is it selfish to want passion as well as peace? Can romantic love grow in a marriage that started with friendship alone, or am I doomed to feel emotionally unfulfilled?

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

The situation you are in can be daunting, especially if you face it alone. Drawing from my experience in counselling, I have encountered situations similar to yours, although not identical. Many couples, years later, especially women, wonder if love has ever truly existed between them. However, a deeper examination of the relationship may reveal that certain key elements have not received the attention they deserve, even while other important aspects have been present all along. In your case, you have friendship, which is crucial. Many others lack this vital factor, despite having sexual chemistry. You could say your relationship's "glass is half full," and it is essential to seek out the other half while managing potential pitfalls such as feelings of guilt.

Many individuals in relationships feel unloved or unappreciated, so you have another key ingredient to work with. You have not mentioned whether he loves you or if you feel he does, but from your message, it appears you are not lacking in affection from him. It seems clear the turbulence is on your side, to the extent that he may not even be aware of it. Take heart and do not be too quick to conclude that you have made a mistake. Many married couples initially possess what you feel you lack, but later find it diminished, leading them to exist like "brother and sister. You mentioned that you "dread" intimacy, which is significant. Could the issue be more than just a lack of chemistry?

Why do you associate negativity with intimacy, particularly sexual intimacy? Perhaps your idealised notion of intimacy does not align with the reality of your marriage. It might feel like intimacy is merely a box to tick for you. Does he know how to make you feel alive in an intimate way? You may expect him to, yet he may fall short of your expectations. For some people, intimacy is sparked by initial chemistry, while for others, it requires deliberate effort. Even those who start with an initial spark may find that without ongoing effort, boredom and routine set in, leading to a "brother and sister" dynamic, leaning towards a platonic relationship. Let us focus on your situation.

Before you decide to walk away from your friend and husband, both of whom have substantial qualities, can the fleeting elements of intimacy or romance be addressed? These feelings stem from specific actions that lead to satisfaction and happiness. Can he do something about this if he becomes aware of your feelings? Are you willing to give it another chance? How can you communicate this to him? Can your fantasies help articulate what your definition of intimacy truly is? Remember communication is often emphasised on wedding days; is this not an area where communication should really come into play? Could it make a difference?

This topic is not easy to navigate, even with well-meaning friends. Thankfully, counselling can explore issues such as these, and couples can receive help to navigate these tricky aspects of their marriage. The one thing required is finding the right counsellor and having the courage to seek help. While we rarely do this in this column, if you are unsure where to start, consider writing to the editor for recommendations for a marital counsellor. Confidentiality will be assured. This could give your marriage another chance because seeking intimacy elsewhere may not guarantee the happiness you desire. Remember, true intimacy is not a given; it is a result of effort, the amount of which varies depending on the circumstances.

Reader advice

Pray and ask God to help

Margaret Van Wyk. If you allow yourself to relax and genuinely work on being a supportive and loving wife, then yes, love can develop over time. Being your partner’s best friend is key because it keeps him connected to you rather than seeking companionship elsewhere. Pray and ask God to help open your heart.

Appreciate him

Ojilong SSalongo. I forgive you.You may not fully understand the value of what you already have. Many women are out there fasting and praying for the kind of partner you currently have. Appreciate the blessing in your life, because sometimes we overlook what is right in front of us until it is gone.

Choose one

Tichaona Chanakira. I do not believe you can have both passion and complete peace at the same time. You can choose peace and contentment as you have now, or pursue passion, but chasing one often comes at the expense of the other. In this world, you rarely get everything, so it is a choice you have to make wisely.

Sex does not equal love

Cephas Ndu Esiaba. Always remember that sex does not equal love, because physical intimacy can be shared with anyone. True love, however, is rare. Often, people fail to recognise the value of what they have until it is lost while pursuing illusions. Cherish love where it exists rather than chasing fleeting pleasures.

Look elsewhere

Cephas Ndu Esiaba. If your heart is seeking romantic love, it is better to look elsewhere rather than remain in a situation without true passion. Allow your partner to find his soulmate. Forcing love where it is not felt can lead to frustration and emotional pain for both parties.

Talk to a counsellor

Lucia Phamotse. I think it might be helpful to consult a marriage counsellor. A professional can guide you through your feelings and help both of you understand each other better. Counselling can offer strategies to build intimacy, improve communication, and identify underlying issues that might be affecting your emotional connection in the relationship.

Nurture your love

Faustina Obasianorb. Focus on nurturing your relationship, unless you are seeing someone else, which would complicate the emotional connection significantly.

Value what he gives

Bishop Oma. You may have thought that because your partner supports you during difficult times, he is fully yours. But emotional support does not automatically create ownership of someone’s heart. Appreciate what he offers, but do not assume that caring alone guarantees emotional reciprocity or romantic connection.



