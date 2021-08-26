Words might get you a woman but won’t keep her

By Christine Nakalungi More by this Author

Love is meant to grow; if it stays stunted then we blame both parties for not watering it enough. Anything under the sun has to grow or it’s cut down. Believers in God have to water their faith for it to work by listening to preachers and reading the Bible. Students water their brains by reading and revising study content and textbooks. Some lovers on the other hand think that they will wake up one day and love will be blooming. Not if you put in little or no effort.

Love is more demanding than most people think. If a girl says yes to your proposal to date her, that doesn’t mean that she has given you her hand in marriage, it means that you, my dear brother, have been put on probation. What you do after that determines the length and depth of that relationship. It applies to us ladies too. Gone are the days when only men put in effort and girls were just waiting for the flowers and chocolate.

Words alone do not grow a relationship, they are important especially if used well to communicate but do not bank on them to keep your relationship on fire.

If it were about words, Shakespeare would have married Beyonce. Talk and talk will get you a woman but that alone doesn’t keep her.

I still wonder whether people still make promises like,

‘‘I will love you until Lake Victoria dries up.”

Those were some creative phrases back in the day that lured so many in teenage love. But after that, everyone wants to know what you are bringing to the table; you have to be innovative and creative to keep a relationship. Money plays a part too but if given without time, boy, you are not more than an ATM to her.

Simply put, love is a whole package, know what to say at the right time but even if words can’t seem to prove a point, be there when she needs you, be the shoulder to cry on for each other, travel buddy for fun and creating memories.

If he only promises that in words, run as fast as your feet can take you because love is not for the lazy orators but a combination of personality, and creativeness. If a business venture is worthwhile, you will work on it to make sure it thrives so I do not see why you think a relationship or marriage does not need the same attention to thrive. Put a little effort into it and you will be pleasantly surprised by what you will reap.