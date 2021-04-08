You are never too old to begin a new relationship

Adult love has zero or little drama unlike teenage love. Nobody wants to be alone on their sickbed so if you still have some love to give, give it and also be open to receiving love

By Christine Nakalungi More by this Author

I recently had an interesting talk with my aunt who just turned 50 years old. She was bored. In between the new lifestyle due to the pandemic plus curfew and her fear of catching the disease, she felt her life was becoming boring. She literally has no more excitement. Her children are grown and have their own lives. They have little time to worry about her and so, she is left to just pray, read her Bible and sleep. This cycle is getting tiresome.

Before all this, she was active in church and had her own tailoring business. Who can she call? My suggestion to her was to get a boyfriend. She brushed the idea off at first but that was before I convinced her.

I have a work colleague who makes you believe in love again. Sarah (not real name) is in her sixties, her boyfriend is almost seventy. They met five years ago and their love story is the real updated cinderella fairy tale.

“Sarah, would you want to order anything, we are going out to buy lunch,” I recently asked. “No my dear, my boyfriend is bringing me a salad. He insisted that since we no longer have time to work out, we should try to eat healthy,” she replied. We all looked at her in admiration. Her boyfriend did not only care about bringing her lunch at work, but he also cared that she eats healthy.

Meanwhile, the smile on her face when she talks about him, you could think she is 16 all over again. You could say that she is lucky but the boyfriend too is lucky. Both do not have to worry about loneliness.

Sarah’s last born son, who is 30 years old and the most protective of them all, first resisted the relationship. “You do not need a boyfriend mummy, I will take care of you. I do not think you can handle the drama that comes with a relationship,” he once told her.

But after some time, he became more grateful for his mother’s ‘new catch’. She was happy again, and more excited about living. Sarah was also no longer as dependent on her children as she had been before she met him. Basically, the boyfriend has taken over the role of provider and protector and he is doing all these duties diligently.

A new relationship turned out to be the security and excitement she needed. Truthfully, depression is real and it lowers the quality of someone’s life. If someone has nothing exciting in their lives, they are likely to lose hope and this is a journey nobody likes to take because without hope, there is no life.

You are never too old to love or be loved. Adult love has zero or little drama unlike teenage love. Nobody wants to be alone on their sickbed so if you still have some love to give, give it and also be open to receiving love. We all deserve to be loved irrespective of our age.

