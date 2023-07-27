You can never force someone to love you

What is at the core of everything we do? What drives humanity? The basic answer is to be loved. It is in our genes to want to belong and this need drives us to do great things and sometimes, to distraction. Today, we see how the need to belong is destroying not only the fabric of our society but our future. I am referring to social media created by a group of misfits too shy to physically relate with others but still craving human interaction. They might not have been aware how far reaching their innovations would be and if they did, they certainly did not anticipate their impact.

Of course I have credit where it is due, social media has improved communication considerably. It is the way communication is done that is problematic. For instance, an average smartphone user belongs to a minimum of three groups; alumni, family and work. It is in such groups you get to see the level of neediness and the desperation for people to be recognised and loved. Every WhatsApp group usually has its self-appointed spiritual leader who will post scripture and add a prayer.

Then, there is the health fanatic who shares their meals, exercise photos and the latest snake oil supplements, all gathered from the internet. There is the current affairs experts and political analysts. Do not get me started on the business gurus who think they have broken the code to the secret of the universe and are, therefore, compelled to run commentary on their lives, always accompanied with selfies.

There is also the oddball, who is always posting strange stuff in order to stay relevant. All these people are vying for the attention of the majority watching the drama and silently passing judgment. And human nature being what it is, where two or three are gathered, there is bound to be conflict.

So, I was not surprised when NTV broke the story of Herbert Baitwababo’s intention to sue his WhatsApp group administrators for removing him from the group. He claims to have been removed for questioning them about the rules and regulations of the group and asking them to account for funds they had been paying in membership fees. On June 20, Baitwababo won the lawsuit against a WhatsApp group administrator who removed him from the ‘Buyanja My Roots’ group in May 2023. The court ordered that Baitwababo be re-instated and a permanent injunction issued that he must never be removed from the group again.

Although the right to be heard is a fundamental human right, no one can forcefully make another respond to them. None of your preening and exhibitionism will make someone who has no interest in you notice you; if anything you will only make a fool of yourself. You might entice someone into a relationship with you using your money or other clout but trust me, they will be looking for a way out while they lie next to you. Real love comes at no cost but it is priceless.

I am not saying you do not try to impress people or even make certain moves to win over people. What I am saying is you go in knowing that what you are getting is not real. You can fast and pray in tongues, you can go to the most renowned witch doctors but still, you will learn the hard way that a person’s heart is not won over by your influence.