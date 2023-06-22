Your man does not have bad manners, he is sick  

We often mistake strange behaviour for bad manners or eccentricity and the patients themselves are none the wiser. For years, Patricia suffered with her husband’s erratic moods. One moment, he would be a loving and happy man she remembered from their courtship, the next he would be a monster inflicting all kinds of pain on whoever was unfortunate enough to cross his path. He would beat or verbally attack every member of the family for something as simple as being in the same room as him.

Then, he began having affairs that he would flaunt in public. Patricia begged him to stop and when he could not, she threatened to end the 12-year marriage. When he realised she would not take any more of his behaviour, he tried to change.

“He would come home, confess that he had cheated on me and beg for forgiveness promising to never do it again. The next day you would hear him making plans with the same woman he had denounced the previous night as a snare and a devil,” Patricia recounts.

When she discussed her challenges with friends and elders, some suggested that she either get used to her husband’s behaviour because that was who he was or leave. Others suggested fasting and praying for him since he was clearly under demonic influence.

“This was a confusing time for me. I had to make a decision fast because he had started beating our children for no reason. So, I left the marriage,” she says.

Years later, she discovered her ex-husband could be suffering from bipolar disorder. Although he had already remarried, the new relationship was stormy and he had started confiding in her. During one of their conversations, she told him she had been seeing a psychiatrist and requested him to attend one of her sessions to help her get some closure. After stalling for months, he finally allowed to visit the psychiatrist and even agreed to book his own sessions.

He was formally diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was put on medication. His “character” has since completely changed and he is a stable person. However, he continues to hide his sickness from family and friends. Sometimes, when he stops taking his medication, his “bad manners” resurface until Patricia forces him to start taking his medication again.

We all know someone whose behaviour is too outrageous to be normal. The fact is, they are probably not normal. If recent statistics are anything to go by, we know that about 14 million Ugandans are mentally ill. Of these, very few know that. Although I am not sure about the female to male ratio, I know more women are more likely to seek help than men. Culturally, men are supposed to be invincible; defying any illness or showing any weakness. Therefore, admitting they have a mental illness let alone getting treated for it is an attack on their presumed invincibility.

So, they continue to live among us, undiagnosed and untreated wreaking havoc wherever they are, not because they are essentially bad people but because they are sick.

Also, there is still a lot of stigma surrounding mental illness and I think it is high time the government got proactive about it. Our society perceives mental illness as a stain that cannot be easily erased, which makes it difficult for people to seek treatment if they feel unwell until it is too late.

Mental illness is also perceived as a personal weakness or an indulgence. For instance in Runyakitara, a saying goes ‘Oyiine amani niiwe agwa eiraro’ which is translated as only the strong run mad. The implication here is that you are an accomplice in your illness.

Of all illness, mental illness attracts the least sympathy in our society, we would rather assume that people are just failures instead of realising they have addictions and dependency problems. Many brilliant careers have been affected by this and many families continue to suffer from these effects.

There is need for government to launch a countrywide campaign to educate people about this illness the same way it dealt with HIV/Aids or the five killer diseases. There is need for a mindset change to stop society from thinking that mental illness is caused by witchcraft or it is a curse.

Perhaps it is time to identify and measure individual resistance to different stressors. For instance, we know the enormity of the pressure put on men to succeed can be a trigger, especially when they have no one to share their struggles and failures with.