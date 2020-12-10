Your new relationship could be affected by past traumas

Effect. More than 33 per cent of youths exposed to community violence will experience Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, a very severe reaction to traumatic events.

By Bradford Kamuntu More by this Author

Traumas are life events that damage and threaten your physical and/or psychological survival. Often in relationships, we experience traumatic incidents, treatment and behaviour whether we are consciously aware of it or not. Some are extreme such as rape; child abuse and others may seem minor but carry long term effects.

Often, people who experience trauma end up with clinically diagnosed conditions. It is sometimes shocking how out of touch we can be with recognising behaviour that was brought about by trauma.

Something like growing up in a dysfunctional home is seen as a normal part of life or as normal behaviour and yet goes unaddressed and when the results of that trauma come about, people are usually misunderstood.

Naturally, most of us as human beings have triggers. Situations come about that may remind us of past circumstances often unprocessed ones, which can in turn cause unexpected reactions including violence, anger, withdrawal and the likes.

I fault our society for not better equipping us to handle past traumas when we encounter them whether personally or seeing them in someone else we are in a relationship with.

Our ancestors were tribal and depended on the tribe for protection, food, shelter which has continued even in the current times we live in. So, when met with situations of abandonment and rejection in relationships, it could be perceived and internalised as a threat to our survival.

If you also have ongoing traumas such as debt, unemployment and chronic illness, you may become even more likely to react to relationship conflict or rejection with the brain’s primitive survival mechanisms.

In psychology, there is a term called fight-or-flight, which refers to the response to trauma, a reaction that no doubt has early revolutionary roots, in which the brain does not take time to weigh the circumstances of quick responses. This lack of reflection in many cases can mean the body is overreacting and the message of one’s reaction may get lost in the reaction.

With knowledge and experience, most of us learn to find an appropriate response and some of us don’t. Fight or flight or something akin to it often comes about when someone has experienced sharp and chronic romantic trauma.

If you have suffered betrayal, through infidelity in a past relationship, you may find yourself in a panic or bouts of anxiety attacks when you are out of touch with your partner. If a past partner was controlling, domineering, you will likely become triggered when a partner tells you what to do, how to feel or how to act.

In some cases, your new partner may not be trying to control you but merely expressing an opinion. They may not be cheating but simply enjoy the company of their friends on a regular basis separate from you but because these are things you have experienced, your brain automatically takes you to survival mode and action.

As a generation that has access to information, we should seek to figure out what our triggers are. What are the common denominators in our relationships? What usually brings about contention, pain and anguish?

Once that discovery has been made, try to piece together and trace it’s origin in your life. Deal first with that and then see how you can reconcile it within yourself so it stops affecting your relationships with others.



