 Ramadhan tips: Don’t miss early morning meal (suhur)

A lot of people, especially those who have obesity problems, think that missing suhur would be a good way to help them lose weight .

They usually end up eating so much after breaking their fast in the evening (iftar). This partly explains why many people end up gaining weight in Ramadhan instead of losing it.

It is also not advisable to eat too much in the morning. You only need just enough to help you carry on with your daily activities with less discomfort. More importantly, practicing the sunnah (way of Prophet Muhammad, may Allah’s blessings and peace be upon him).

Prophet Muhammad instructed Muslims to compartmentalise their stomach into three equal parts. One third for the food, the second for a drink, and the third compartment should remain empty (for air).

Reduce consumption of oil and acidic foods.

Prophet’s companion Anas ibn Maalik (may Allah be pleased with him) said: The Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said: “Eat suhur, for in suhur there is blessing.” (al-Bukhaari, 1923; Muslim, 1095)

This hadeeth by Anas ibn Maalik on suhur indicates that the fasting person is commanded to eat suhur because there is a great deal of goodness and blessing, both spiritual and worldly in it.

Remember, suhur is a pre-dawn meal. There are stories from the companions of the Prophet indicating that they ate suhur and had time to read 50 ayats (verses) of the Koran before fajir prayer .

As a practice of the Prophet’s sunnah, it is better to delay this meal.